Hogwarts Legacy gets update on PC and Xbox, but PS5 players will have to wait

After much waiting, Hogwarts Legacy was finally released and, fortunately, the game was extremely acclaimed by specialized critics and players, paving the way for a possible successful franchise. Despite the positives, the game had many performance issues, especially on PC. This week, Portkey Games and Avalanche Studios, the game’s developers, released some fix packs for players on PC and Xbox, but PS5 players will have to wait a little longer to see the improvements.

According to the official description of the update, “this patch fixes general gameplay performance and stability issues, as well as bringing improvements to online connectivity”. The developers claim that the decision to delay the launch on Sony’s platform is linked to “unforeseen issues”, but it should be released later this week. - Advertisement - Unfortunately, as posted on Steam and Reddit, the patch does not fix the performance issues seen in the PC version. In some reports, players even claimed that stuttering situations ended up becoming even worse, making the title unplayable. The two videos below show different levels of GPUs. The 54 FPS channel, which uses a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X compares still scenes the same and there is no advantage in the version of Hogwarts Legacy with the new patch.

Another video, posted by Lootward, which uses a RTX 3070 and the same CPU as the previous comparison, shows that the updated game handles game using ray tracing and DLSS better. In any case, the test presents a lot of performance inconsistency, with the advantage changing between the two versions.

Finally, a machine equipped with a RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-13900K had no difficulty running the game at 1440p, either natively delivering over 200 FPS, or with DLSS 3 reaching over 300 FPS in both versions.