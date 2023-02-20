5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftHogwarts Legacy: Developers Confirm There Are No Plans for DLCs

Hogwarts Legacy: Developers Confirm There Are No Plans for DLCs

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Hogwarts Legacy: Developers Confirm There Are No Plans for DLCs
1676894652 hogwarts legacy developers confirm there are no plans for dlcs.jpeg
- Advertisement -

After a long wait and several postponements, WB Games finally released Hogwarts Legacy, a game based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter that tells a story that takes place 500 years before the adventures of the wizard with the lightning scar on his forehead.

Being extremely acclaimed by specialized critics and players, the title has a vast map full of activities, guaranteeing multiple hours of gameplay, but it seems that everything will be closed with the main campaign and its secondary missions.

Since the release of Hogwarts Legacy, players have theorized about the possible release of DLCs that make the game even more complete, including a mode with Quidditch gameplay, which is not present in the base game, such as the exploration of inaccessible locations, such as like the Chamber of Secrets.

- Advertisement -

Given the game’s success, it’s not hard to imagine that DLCs are indeed on the way, but the developers just threw a bucket of cold water on those assumptions.

Photo: reproduction

Avalanche Software has confirmed that it does not have any post-launch DLC planned for the game at this time. In a conversation with IGN, director Alan Tew said that the team is focused on delivering the base game and that “there are currently no plans for DLC”.

Given that they’re releasing patch packs that seek to improve the game’s performance, it makes sense that they’re not focused on potential DLC right now.

However, should the studio change their minds in the future, they’ll have to start DLC from scratch, which means it’s going to be quite some time before they’re ready to reveal those plans. As such, Hogwarts Legacy expansions may never happen or be released far into the future.

- Advertisement -

Would you like to see Hogwarts Legacy get DLCs?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

‘HeGetsUs’ abstains from abortion issue, says ‘Jesus too often gets lost’ in the debate

The "HeGetsUs" Christian campaign does not want to take a stance on abortion, claiming...
Tech News

EU lawmakers argue against signing US data-transfer pact

The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) has advised...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.