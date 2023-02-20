Hogwarts Legacy: Developers Confirm There Are No Plans for DLCs

After a long wait and several postponements, WB Games finally released Hogwarts Legacy, a game based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter that tells a story that takes place 500 years before the adventures of the wizard with the lightning scar on his forehead. Being extremely acclaimed by specialized critics and players, the title has a vast map full of activities, guaranteeing multiple hours of gameplay, but it seems that everything will be closed with the main campaign and its secondary missions.

Since the release of Hogwarts Legacy, players have theorized about the possible release of DLCs that make the game even more complete, including a mode with Quidditch gameplay, which is not present in the base game, such as the exploration of inaccessible locations, such as like the Chamber of Secrets. Given the game's success, it's not hard to imagine that DLCs are indeed on the way, but the developers just threw a bucket of cold water on those assumptions.