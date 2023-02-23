Hogwarts Legacy Could Get a Series on HBO Max

Apparently, the positive reception of the game was so much that the studio even plans to develop a series based on the game for HBO Max.

Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the most successful games of the year and Warner Bros. even signaled that he intends to develop sequels for the title.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, an entertainment website that has hit some rumors in the past, a series based on Hogwarts Legacy is in the early stages of development, but it should tell a story that takes place long before the events of Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter. Potter.

Late last year, a rumor indicated that Warner Bros. Discovery was planning a reboot of the Harry Potter franchise through new films and series, but if the rumor about the Hogwarts Legacy series is correct, this would be a great way to give the saga a fresh start without having to directly “attack” the narrative of Harry Potter versus Voldemort, which is still very fresh in the public mind.

Furthermore, given that JK Rowling, creator of Harry Potter, does not seem to be involved in Hogwarts Legacy, the series based on the game would also be a great alternative to tell new stories in this universe without needing the involvement of the author, which has lately been related to a series of controversies.

Would you like a series based on Hogwarts Legacy?