5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleHogwarts Legacy Could Get a Series on HBO Max

Hogwarts Legacy Could Get a Series on HBO Max

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Hogwarts Legacy Could Get a Series on HBO Max
hogwarts legacy could get a series on hbo max.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the most successful games of the year and Warner Bros. even signaled that he intends to develop sequels for the title.

Apparently, the positive reception of the game was so much that the studio even plans to develop a series based on the game for HBO Max.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, an entertainment website that has hit some rumors in the past, a series based on Hogwarts Legacy is in the early stages of development, but it should tell a story that takes place long before the events of Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter. Potter.

- Advertisement -

Late last year, a rumor indicated that Warner Bros. Discovery was planning a reboot of the Harry Potter franchise through new films and series, but if the rumor about the Hogwarts Legacy series is correct, this would be a great way to give the saga a fresh start without having to directly “attack” the narrative of Harry Potter versus Voldemort, which is still very fresh in the public mind.

Furthermore, given that JK Rowling, creator of Harry Potter, does not seem to be involved in Hogwarts Legacy, the series based on the game would also be a great alternative to tell new stories in this universe without needing the involvement of the author, which has lately been related to a series of controversies.

Would you like a series based on Hogwarts Legacy?

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Easy to fix? Galaxy S23 Ultra shows off major change in iFixit teardown video

Samsung brought evolutions in several aspects with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, its new top...
Microsoft

European Commission bans TikTok on employee devices

Following yet another ban on TikTok, the European Commission has condemned the use of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.