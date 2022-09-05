HMD Unveils Nokia X30 5G, Nokia C60 5G, Nokia C31, Nokia T21 and Circular Subscription Service

- Advertisement -

HMD Global today presented a new service, , with sustainability as the central axis.

Along with this, it has announced the launch of four new devices, among which its most ecological smartphone to date stands out, the X30 5G made with 100% recycled aluminum and 65% recycled plastic.

In addition, it features more responsible packaging as well as its promise of durability and longevity in its renewed portfolio of Nokia devices.

Circular. A subscription service that redefines mobile phone ownership

Circular is a new subscription service that offers a more sustainable and hassle-free way to use Nokia smartphones and tablets. Circular encourages people to keep their phones longer by offering a variety of green rewards.

Circular minimizes the negative impact that owning a mobile phone can have on the planet by keeping smartphones and tablets out of landfills longer, giving them a second life.

With this subscription model, Nokia devices go through a recycling, reconditioning and re-subscription process or go to a charitable cause. Also, it provides people with complete freedom to choose and change the subscription. Any accidental damage, loss or theft is taken care of without an added monthly cost and, if necessary, a quick replacement of the device is carried out.

Nokia X30 5G offers a reduced ecological footprint and a Pure-View photography experience

Nokia X30 5G is made with a 100% recycled aluminum frame and 65% recycled plastic back, making it our greenest smartphone, right down to the packaging.

Uses a 100% FSC Certified cardboard box made from 70% recycled paper in smaller packaging that reduces CO2 emissions in transport, made possible by removing the charger to address electronic waste.

Nokia X30 5G has premium features including Nokia’s best photography experience to date. The 50MP PureView camera uses Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and AI to capture stunning wide-angle images or vibrant night shots.

The camera is protected by Corning Gorilla DX+ Glass scratch resistant allowing 98% of all light to reach the main sensor. Content comes to life on the 6.43” PureDisplay with brilliant colors and smooth, pleasing viewing.

Nokia G60 5G: Sustainability thanks to its longevity

Sustainably made with a 100% recycled plastic back and 60% recycled plastic frame, Nokia G60 5G brings the longevity of the X Series to the G Series for the first time.

To help users keep their phone longer, it includes the “3-3-3” promise, meaning three years of Android OS updates, three years of monthly security updates, and a three-year extended warranty. Without aditional costs.

Completing its setup with a 6.58″ FHD+ 120Hz display for super-smooth scrolling and a 50MP AI triple camera, the Nokia G60 5G makes premium experiences more accessible.

Nokia C31: Increased durability with a long battery life of 3 days

Nokia C31 is the latest smartphone in the popular C Series. It brings the series’ signature durability, an upgraded 6.7” HD display, and a 3-day long battery life3 with AI-powered power saving features.

In addition, it comes with the latest Android operating system, triple rear camera and for selfies powered by Camera by Google. In addition, it has improved protection with resistance to dust and moisture.

Guaranteed two years of regular security updates provide maximum security and superior durability with IP52 protection from one of the world’s toughest manufacturing standards, and all at a tremendously affordable starting price, perfect for introducing anyone to the world of the smartphones.

Nokia T21: Reliable tablet suitable for the whole family, built to last

Designed with a strong aluminum body featuring a 60% recycled plastic casing for the antenna, the new Nokia T21 provides all the durability and promise you expect from a Nokia tablet.

Two years of Android1 operating system software updates ensure it stays like new on the inside, too. Industry-leading protection with up to three years of monthly security updates makes it perfect for the whole family.

Building on the success of its predecessor, it is loaded with features requested by fans of the brand, such as HD video streaming, voice calls and NFC payment capabilities.

NFC will help businesses with payments and scanning NFC tags, while Second Screen will help expand and control Windows PCs. And if you’re feeling creative, sketch out your ideas, take notes or draw your next masterpiece with an Active Pen.

New Nokia audio accessories join the sustainability journey

The new portable wireless speaker, Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2, comes with a charging case made from 100% recycled plastic6 and an amazing 22-hour battery life.

The new Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro come in a charging case made from 100% recycled plastic and offer a rich, uninterrupted audio experience with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling.

Prices and availability

The four new devices will be available in select global markets starting today:

Nokia X30 5G comes in Cloud Blue or Ice White and is available in 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB memory and storage configurations starting at a global average RRP of EUR 519

Nokia G60 5G comes in Pure Black or Ice Gray and is available with 4/64GB, 4/128GB and 6/128GB memory and storage configurations starting at a global average RRP of EUR329

Nokia C31 launches in Mint, Charcoal and Cyan colors and is available in 4/64 GB and 4/128 GB memory and storage configurations starting at a global average RRP of EUR 149

Nokia T21 will be marketed in Charcoal Gray and will be available with 4/64 GB and 4/128 GB memory and storage configurations in Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE options.



