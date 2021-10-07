HMD presents the Nokia T20, the brand’s return to the tablet segment

HMD Global has announced the Nokia T20, a mid-range tablet with Android that, as we anticipate, represents the return of the Finnish brand to this segment.

Under the slogan «work, learn and play with a tablet built to last«, HMD presents its first tablet and recovers the Nokia brand for the cause. The Finnish brand produced the king of mobiles, produced hundreds of models, innovations and technologies, but could not replicate the success in tablets and its presence in this segment was limited.

Still, interesting for what this Nokia T20 supposes based on a multi-touch LCD screen of 10.4 inch, with a good 2K native resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a somewhat unusual 5: 3 aspect ratio. Its chassis is IP52 certified for water and dust resistance.

Works with an SoC Unisoc Tiger T610 with an eight-core CPU (which is not going to break performance records) and has 4 Gbytes of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage expandable with microSD cards. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The situation of the Nokia logo says that the firm expects its use to be horizontal, although you can use it in any way.

Your battery has a capacity of 8,200 mAh, along with a 15 W fast charge, which according to HMD will allow 15 hours of web browsing, 7 hours of online meetings or 10 hours of video playback. It has stereo speakers and a USB Type-C port for charging and data. It will have versions with Wi-Fi and also to support 4G mobile networks.

Nokia T20, versions and price

HMD says its tablet is compatible with its HMD Enable Pro enterprise mobility management tool while also including support for Google Kids Space, a special way to fuel your children’s curiosity and creativity, inspiring them to explore their interests through recommendations. of applications, books and videos. This indicates that this Nokia T20 focuses to any use that you want to give.

Pre-install Android 11 as standard and Nokia promises two more updates at the operating system level and three years of monthly security updates. It is now available to book on the Nokia Spain page for a price of 239 euros ($ 250 international price) and approximate shipping date from October 8. The Wi-Fi + LTE version costs 249 euros, a very good price for a mid-range tablet with a good screen and autonomy and under the -always- mythical Nokia brand.