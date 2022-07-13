HMD presents the Nokia T10, a small and affordable tablet

- Advertisement -

HMD Global is well known for keeping Nokia-branded phones in the market, but last year it entered the tablet segment for the first time. Now comes the second model, a Nokia T10 that follows the same line of basic features and affordable price.

There is no lack of offer in tablets, but alternatives are always welcome. The Nokia T10 will have to fight in the entry range where the Amazon Fire shines, which, like other own-brand products, are on sale this week for Prime Day.

HMD’s new tablet has a multi-touch screen of 8 inches diagonal with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset, with 8 core CPUs (two ARM Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55) combined with Mali-G57 graphics.

The basic configuration has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and the second will be delivered with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable capacity, in both cases expandable with microSD cards up to 512 GB.

As to connectivity, has support for Wi-Fi 5; Bluetooth 5.0; one USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging and data; GPS, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a dual camera, 8 MP rear and 2 MP front. Finally, note that its battery is 5,250 mAh with support for 10 W charging, which in a polycarbonate chassis leaves its weight at 375 grams.

Nokia T10 will be available in Europe later this month with a price that will be around the 150 euros. It will be delivered with Android 12 pre-installed and the manufacturer promises -at least- two years of system updates and three years of security patches.