HMD presents the new Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition

Following the recent launch of the G11 and G21 this month, HMD Global today announced three new Nokia C-series smartphones: Nokia C21, C21 Plus and the second edition of the C2.
All three new devices stand out for the durability and long battery life that Nokia phones became famous for so many years ago.
This, combined with the best of Android software and security updates, cements HMD’s vision of building phones that last longer while maintaining excellent build quality.
Nokia C21 Plus
The protagonist of the C-series family, the Nokia C21 Plus, is designed to be durable and has undergone rigorous testing to achieve a sleek, rugged look while offering great battery life and, most importantly, remaining affordable.
The device has two different battery sizes, 4,000 and 5,050mAhwhich offer a battery life of up to two and three days respectively, allowing you to stay connected for longer and recharge less.
Built around a robust metal internal chassis with a IP52 rating that protects against external factors, it has resistance to dirt, dust and water drops thanks to a hardened glass cover that protects the dazzling 6.5″ HD+ screen.
A 13 MP dual camera with landscape and portrait modes lets you capture life’s moments. AI and fingerprint face unlock technology ensure Nokia C21 Plus stays secure, inside and out.
HMD has included a clean operating system with minimal preloads that gives more space for the applications and content of your choice. In addition, it offers 2 years of quarterly security updates.
|Nokia C21 Plus
|Speed network
|4G LTE CAT4
|OS
|Android 11 (Go edition)
|CPUs:
|SC9863a Octa-core up to 1.6Ghz
|memory and storage
|RAM: 2 / 3 / 4GB
ROM: 32 / 644GB | MicroSD up to 256GB
|Screen:
|6.5”(6.517“) HD+ V-notch | 20:9 ratio | reinforced glass
|Photography:
|Main: 13 MP AF + 2 MP depth with flash
Front: 5 MP with flash
HDR | Beauty | Panorama
|Connectivity:
|802.11 b/g/n | Bluetooth® 4.2 | GPS/AGPS | Ambient light sensor | Proximity sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor)
|Load:
|5V2A Charging
|Battery:
|Up to 2 days of battery life with 4,000 mAh or up to 3 days of battery life with 5,050 mAh (non-replaceable)
|I/O:
|MicroUSB (USB2.0) | 3.5mm audiojack
|Dimensions:
|164.8 x 75.9 x 8.55mm | 178g (4000mAh), 191g (5050mAh)
|SIM-slot:
|Dual-SIM | Nano SIM + Nano SIM + Micro SD
Single-SIM | Nano SIM + Micro SD
|Security:
|Fingerprint reader
face recognition
2 years of security updates
|Other:
|FM radio (requires headphones) | IP52
nokia c21
The Nokia C21 maintains the excellent build quality, security promises, and all-day battery life that are hallmarks of the popular C-series.
The device features an enhanced 8 MP camera with autofocus technology that perfectly reads QR codes, so whether you’re scanning menus, making payments or just looking for information, Nokia C21 ensures that scanning QR codes is easy. a children’s game.
Improved memory capacities, thanks to a multi-core processor, bring efficiency without sacrificing all-day battery life, while AI-powered face unlock is now supported by a fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.
Two years of regular security updates also come as standard for C-series devices, so people can rest assured that the Nokia C21 will keep their smartphone safe.
|nokia c21
|Speed network
|4G LTE CAT4
|System operative
|Android 11 (Go edition)
|CPUs:
|SC9863a Octa-core up to 1.6Ghz
|memory and storage
|RAM: 2 / 3GB
ROM: 32 / 644GB | MicroSD up to 256GB
|Screen:
|6.5”(6.517“) HD+ V-notch | 20:9 ratio | reinforced glass
|Photography:
|Main: 8 MP AF with flash
Front: 5 MP with flash
HDR | Beauty | Panorama
|Connectivity:
|802.11 b/g/n | Bluetooth® 4.2 | GPS/AGPS | Ambient light sensor | Proximity sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor)
|Load:
|5V/1A
|Battery:
|3000mAh (Non-removable)
|I/O:
|MicroUSB (USB2.0) | 3.5mm audiojack
|Dimensions:
|169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8mm | 195g
|SIM-slot:
|Dual-SIM | Nano SIM + Nano SIM + Micro SD
Single-SIM | Nano SIM + Micro SD
|Security:
|Fingerprint reader
face recognition
2 years of security updates
|Other:
|FM radio (headphones required)
Nokia C2 2nd edition
Nokia C2 2nd Edition features super-tough and reliable Nokia build quality, with even more ways to connect.
It’s designed to withstand everyday knocks thanks to a strong metal interior chassis and premium Nordic manufacturing.
It offers a battery that lasts all day on a single charge, allowing for hours of talk and days of standby. The 5.7″ display makes it easy to stream, share and scroll through your favorite content and apps in brilliant definition, and capture life’s best moments, day or night, thanks to the front and rear cameras with flash.
It offers 2 years of quarterly security updates that ensure Nokia C2 2nd Edition stays secure on the inside as well. The updated operating system with minimal preloads leaves more room for content and applications.
|Nokia C2 2nd edition
|network speed
|4G LTE CAT4
|OS
|Android 11 (Go edition)
|CPUs:
|Quad-core 1.5Ghz
|memory and storage
|RAM: 1/2GB
ROM: 323GB | MicroSD up to 256GB
|Screen:
|5.7” FWVGA+ (480 x 960) | 18:9 ratio
|Photography:
|Main: 5 MP with flash
Front: 2 MP with flash
Beauty Modes | Panorama
|Connectivity:
|802.11 b/g/n | Bluetooth® 5.0 | GPS/AGPS
|Load:
|5V/1A
|Battery:
|2,400mAh (Removable)
|I/O:
|MicroUSB (USB2.0) | 3.5mm audiojack
|Dimensions:
|153.95 x 75.9 x 9.55mm | 180g
|SIM-slot:
|Dual-SIM | Nano SIM + Nano SIM + Micro SD
Single-SIM | Nano SIM + Micro SD
|Security:
|Face Unlock | 2 years of security updates
|Other:
|FM radio (wired + wireless)
You must log in to post a comment.