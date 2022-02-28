Tech NewsMobile

HMD presents the new Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Following the recent launch of the G11 and G21 this month, HMD Global today announced three new Nokia C-series smartphones: Nokia C21, C21 Plus and the second edition of the C2.

All three new devices stand out for the durability and long battery life that Nokia phones became famous for so many years ago.

This, combined with the best of Android software and security updates, cements HMD’s vision of building phones that last longer while maintaining excellent build quality.

Nokia C21 Plus

The protagonist of the C-series family, the Nokia C21 Plus, is designed to be durable and has undergone rigorous testing to achieve a sleek, rugged look while offering great battery life and, most importantly, remaining affordable.

The device has two different battery sizes, 4,000 and 5,050mAhwhich offer a battery life of up to two and three days respectively, allowing you to stay connected for longer and recharge less.

Built around a robust metal internal chassis with a IP52 rating that protects against external factors, it has resistance to dirt, dust and water drops thanks to a hardened glass cover that protects the dazzling 6.5″ HD+ screen.

A 13 MP dual camera with landscape and portrait modes lets you capture life’s moments. AI and fingerprint face unlock technology ensure Nokia C21 Plus stays secure, inside and out.

HMD has included a clean operating system with minimal preloads that gives more space for the applications and content of your choice. In addition, it offers 2 years of quarterly security updates.

Nokia C21 Plus
Speed network
 4G LTE CAT4
OS
 Android 11 (Go edition)
CPUs: SC9863a Octa-core up to 1.6Ghz
memory and storage RAM: 2 / 3 / 4GB

ROM: 32 / 644GB | MicroSD up to 256GB
Screen: 6.5”(6.517“) HD+ V-notch | 20:9 ratio | reinforced glass
Photography: Main: 13 MP AF + 2 MP depth with flash

Front: 5 MP with flash

HDR | Beauty | Panorama
Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n | Bluetooth® 4.2 | GPS/AGPS | Ambient light sensor | Proximity sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor)
Load: 5V2A Charging
Battery: Up to 2 days of battery life with 4,000 mAh or up to 3 days of battery life with 5,050 mAh (non-replaceable)
I/O: MicroUSB (USB2.0) | 3.5mm audiojack
Dimensions: 164.8 x 75.9 x 8.55mm | 178g (4000mAh), 191g (5050mAh)
SIM-slot: Dual-SIM | Nano SIM + Nano SIM + Micro SD

Single-SIM | Nano SIM + Micro SD
Security: Fingerprint reader
face recognition
2 years of security updates
Other: FM radio (requires headphones) | IP52

 

nokia c21

The Nokia C21 maintains the excellent build quality, security promises, and all-day battery life that are hallmarks of the popular C-series.

The device features an enhanced 8 MP camera with autofocus technology that perfectly reads QR codes, so whether you’re scanning menus, making payments or just looking for information, Nokia C21 ensures that scanning QR codes is easy. a children’s game.

Improved memory capacities, thanks to a multi-core processor, bring efficiency without sacrificing all-day battery life, while AI-powered face unlock is now supported by a fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.

Two years of regular security updates also come as standard for C-series devices, so people can rest assured that the Nokia C21 will keep their smartphone safe.

nokia c21
Speed network
 4G LTE CAT4
System operative
 Android 11 (Go edition)
CPUs: SC9863a Octa-core up to 1.6Ghz
memory and storage RAM: 2 / 3GB

ROM: 32 / 644GB | MicroSD up to 256GB
Screen: 6.5”(6.517“) HD+ V-notch | 20:9 ratio | reinforced glass
Photography: Main: 8 MP AF with flash

Front: 5 MP with flash

HDR | Beauty | Panorama
Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n | Bluetooth® 4.2 | GPS/AGPS | Ambient light sensor | Proximity sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor)
Load: 5V/1A
Battery: 3000mAh (Non-removable)
I/O: MicroUSB (USB2.0) | 3.5mm audiojack
Dimensions: 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8mm | 195g
SIM-slot: Dual-SIM | Nano SIM + Nano SIM + Micro SD

Single-SIM | Nano SIM + Micro SD
Security: Fingerprint reader
face recognition
2 years of security updates
Other: FM radio (headphones required)

 

Nokia C2 2nd edition

Nokia C2 2nd Edition features super-tough and reliable Nokia build quality, with even more ways to connect.

It’s designed to withstand everyday knocks thanks to a strong metal interior chassis and premium Nordic manufacturing.

It offers a battery that lasts all day on a single charge, allowing for hours of talk and days of standby. The 5.7″ display makes it easy to stream, share and scroll through your favorite content and apps in brilliant definition, and capture life’s best moments, day or night, thanks to the front and rear cameras with flash.

It offers 2 years of quarterly security updates that ensure Nokia C2 2nd Edition stays secure on the inside as well. The updated operating system with minimal preloads leaves more room for content and applications.

Nokia C2 2nd edition
network speed
 4G LTE CAT4
OS
 Android 11 (Go edition)
CPUs: Quad-core 1.5Ghz
memory and storage RAM: 1/2GB

ROM: 323GB | MicroSD up to 256GB
Screen: 5.7” FWVGA+ (480 x 960) | 18:9 ratio
Photography: Main: 5 MP with flash

Front: 2 MP with flash

Beauty Modes | Panorama
Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n | Bluetooth® 5.0 | GPS/AGPS
Load: 5V/1A
Battery: 2,400mAh (Removable)
I/O: MicroUSB (USB2.0) | 3.5mm audiojack
Dimensions: 153.95 x 75.9 x 9.55mm | 180g
SIM-slot: Dual-SIM | Nano SIM + Nano SIM + Micro SD

Single-SIM | Nano SIM + Micro SD
Security: Face Unlock | 2 years of security updates
Other: FM radio (wired + wireless)


Previous articleThis is how the new C-series Nokia mobiles are
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

HMD presents the new Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition

Following the recent launch of the G11 and G21 this month, HMD Global today announced three new Nokia...
Android

This is how the new C-series Nokia mobiles are

HMD Global, responsible for Nokia mobile phones, launched the G11 and G21 this month, but today it has...
Android

Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus: robust, cheap Android Go mobiles with security updates guaranteed for two years

Nokia did not want to miss the 2022 Mobile World Congress, taking advantage of the occasion...
How to?

How to make a bizum from WhatsApp using the BBVA Cashup keyboard, step by step

If you have a BBVA account, and you are used to making transfers with Bizum to other people,...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.