HMD presents the new Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition

Following the recent launch of the G11 and G21 this month, HMD Global today announced three new Nokia C-series smartphones: Nokia C21, C21 Plus and the second edition of the C2.

All three new devices stand out for the durability and long battery life that Nokia phones became famous for so many years ago.

This, combined with the best of Android software and security updates, cements HMD’s vision of building phones that last longer while maintaining excellent build quality.

Nokia C21 Plus

The protagonist of the C-series family, the Nokia C21 Plus, is designed to be durable and has undergone rigorous testing to achieve a sleek, rugged look while offering great battery life and, most importantly, remaining affordable.

The device has two different battery sizes, 4,000 and 5,050mAhwhich offer a battery life of up to two and three days respectively, allowing you to stay connected for longer and recharge less.

Built around a robust metal internal chassis with a IP52 rating that protects against external factors, it has resistance to dirt, dust and water drops thanks to a hardened glass cover that protects the dazzling 6.5″ HD+ screen.

A 13 MP dual camera with landscape and portrait modes lets you capture life’s moments. AI and fingerprint face unlock technology ensure Nokia C21 Plus stays secure, inside and out.

HMD has included a clean operating system with minimal preloads that gives more space for the applications and content of your choice. In addition, it offers 2 years of quarterly security updates.

Nokia C21 Plus Speed network

4G LTE CAT4 OS

Android 11 (Go edition) CPUs: SC9863a Octa-core up to 1.6Ghz memory and storage RAM: 2 / 3 / 4GB ROM: 32 / 644GB | MicroSD up to 256GB Screen: 6.5”(6.517“) HD+ V-notch | 20:9 ratio | reinforced glass Photography: Main: 13 MP AF + 2 MP depth with flash Front: 5 MP with flash HDR | Beauty | Panorama Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n | Bluetooth® 4.2 | GPS/AGPS | Ambient light sensor | Proximity sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor) Load: 5V2A Charging Battery: Up to 2 days of battery life with 4,000 mAh or up to 3 days of battery life with 5,050 mAh (non-replaceable) I/O: MicroUSB (USB2.0) | 3.5mm audiojack Dimensions: 164.8 x 75.9 x 8.55mm | 178g (4000mAh), 191g (5050mAh) SIM-slot: Dual-SIM | Nano SIM + Nano SIM + Micro SD Single-SIM | Nano SIM + Micro SD Security: Fingerprint reader

face recognition

2 years of security updates Other: FM radio (requires headphones) | IP52

nokia c21

The Nokia C21 maintains the excellent build quality, security promises, and all-day battery life that are hallmarks of the popular C-series.

The device features an enhanced 8 MP camera with autofocus technology that perfectly reads QR codes, so whether you’re scanning menus, making payments or just looking for information, Nokia C21 ensures that scanning QR codes is easy. a children’s game.

Improved memory capacities, thanks to a multi-core processor, bring efficiency without sacrificing all-day battery life, while AI-powered face unlock is now supported by a fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.

Two years of regular security updates also come as standard for C-series devices, so people can rest assured that the Nokia C21 will keep their smartphone safe.

nokia c21 Speed network

4G LTE CAT4 System operative

Android 11 (Go edition) CPUs: SC9863a Octa-core up to 1.6Ghz memory and storage RAM: 2 / 3GB ROM: 32 / 644GB | MicroSD up to 256GB Screen: 6.5”(6.517“) HD+ V-notch | 20:9 ratio | reinforced glass Photography: Main: 8 MP AF with flash Front: 5 MP with flash HDR | Beauty | Panorama Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n | Bluetooth® 4.2 | GPS/AGPS | Ambient light sensor | Proximity sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor) Load: 5V/1A Battery: 3000mAh (Non-removable) I/O: MicroUSB (USB2.0) | 3.5mm audiojack Dimensions: 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8mm | 195g SIM-slot: Dual-SIM | Nano SIM + Nano SIM + Micro SD Single-SIM | Nano SIM + Micro SD Security: Fingerprint reader

face recognition

2 years of security updates Other: FM radio (headphones required)

Nokia C2 2nd edition

Nokia C2 2nd Edition features super-tough and reliable Nokia build quality, with even more ways to connect.

It’s designed to withstand everyday knocks thanks to a strong metal interior chassis and premium Nordic manufacturing.

It offers a battery that lasts all day on a single charge, allowing for hours of talk and days of standby. The 5.7″ display makes it easy to stream, share and scroll through your favorite content and apps in brilliant definition, and capture life’s best moments, day or night, thanks to the front and rear cameras with flash.

It offers 2 years of quarterly security updates that ensure Nokia C2 2nd Edition stays secure on the inside as well. The updated operating system with minimal preloads leaves more room for content and applications.

Nokia C2 2nd edition network speed

4G LTE CAT4 OS

Android 11 (Go edition) CPUs: Quad-core 1.5Ghz memory and storage RAM: 1/2GB ROM: 323GB | MicroSD up to 256GB Screen: 5.7” FWVGA+ (480 x 960) | 18:9 ratio Photography: Main: 5 MP with flash Front: 2 MP with flash Beauty Modes | Panorama Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n | Bluetooth® 5.0 | GPS/AGPS Load: 5V/1A Battery: 2,400mAh (Removable) I/O: MicroUSB (USB2.0) | 3.5mm audiojack Dimensions: 153.95 x 75.9 x 9.55mm | 180g SIM-slot: Dual-SIM | Nano SIM + Nano SIM + Micro SD Single-SIM | Nano SIM + Micro SD Security: Face Unlock | 2 years of security updates Other: FM radio (wired + wireless)



