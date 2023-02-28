HMD launches the first Nokia mobile that can be repaired by the users themselves

HMD Global, the company behind the manufacture and distribution of Android phones under the Nokia brand, has just introduced the new Nokia G22, fully entering the trend of allowing users to repair their own mobile devices by themselves. , avoiding going to the technical services, with the time of not having their mobiles with them that this entails, and extending the useful life of the devices for longer.

The new Nokia G22 is a low-end device, quite affordable, with a 6.52″ HD screen and 90Hz refresh rate, and inside it has the Unisoc T606 processor accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.



In the photographic section, the rear camera configuration consists of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera, located in a drop-shaped sample, has an 8MP sensor.

In addition, it has a 5050 mAh battery with support for 20W fast cable charging. In addition, it will have a side fingerprint sensor and will come with Android 12.

Agreement with iFixit to facilitate what is necessary

HMD Global has partnered with iFixit, like other mobile brands, allowing users to have low-cost parts, guides and tools, making it easier for them to repair common elements such as the screen, charging port and battery by themselves in a matter of minutes instead of hours.

A battery can take about 5 minutes to change, and the screen about 20 minutes, according to what the company explained at a press conference, comparing the time taken with respect to similar models.

In addition, the spare elements will be available for about five years, while at the software level, this model will receive two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

It is a device that will arrive on March 8 for 179 euros in a variety of markets, where the United States is not.

In relation to the current FairPhone 4, it falls below both the ease of component replacement operations and the period of software updates, so we hope that the company will take note and, perhaps for future generations, carry out improvements that allow you to catch up.

Along with the Nokia G22, HMD has presented other more affordable models, the Nokia C22, with Android 13 Go, and the Nokia C32, with Android 13, which will be priced at 109 and 129 euros, respectively.

Image Credit: HMD Global