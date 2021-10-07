HMD Global launches its Nokia T20 tablet: check out its features

The company HMD Global , each array of devices Nokia globally, announced the launch of its new Nokia T20 tablet, which has a variety of functions and a long-lasting battery that helps you excel at work and relax when it’s time to play.

Nokia T20 it is the first product in the all-new T-series, which carries a 2K display plus three years of monthly security updates and two years of free operating system (OS) upgrades.

SIGHT: Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4: see all the features and their prices

“We are proud to say that we always listen and respond to people’s wishes. Over the past year, we noted the rise in hybrid work and online learning, as well as the increasing use of social media, video calling platforms, and streaming services, which increased the desire for a tablet, a sector that grew by an impressive 53% in Q1 2020-2021. For this reason, we created HMD Global’s first Nokia tablet – to meet people’s changing needs and fulfill their desire for versatile technology and features. Designed for work, learn and play, our Nokia T20 offers the classic qualities that people love and have come to expect from our smartphones, in a completely new format. “said Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global.

The device has an 8200mAh battery that allows you to surf the Internet for up to 15 hours, participate in web conferences for up to 7 hours or watch the latest movies with the family for up to 10 hours. The tablet also supports fast charging, so you can get back to doing what’s important in less time.

On the subject of RAM, it will come in two versions, one of 3 GB and another of 4 GB, while its storage will be to be chosen by the user: 32 GB and 64 GB. It should be noted that the processor will be Unisoc T610, while its front camera will be headed by a 5 megapixel lens and an 8 megapixel rear one.

The Nokia T20 It will be available for Latin America at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter of 2022 depending on the country, the information on price, colors and specifications will be released along with the arrival of the equipment according to each market.

Learn all about the Nokia T20, the tablet that will come with RAM in two versions, one of 3 GB and the other of 4 GB. (Photo: Nokia)

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET NOKIA T20: FEATURES AND PRICE