‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’ opens its registration on Google Play, the sequel to the successful tactical game arrives in March

Announcing at the past E3 2021, ‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’ promised to be one of the great releases of last year, but Square Enix had to delay the game indefinitely, and until today we had not heard from this release again.

The sequel to the successful ‘Hitman Sniper’ released in 2015 already has a release date. ‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’ will arrive next March and from today its users already have the pre-registration on Google Play to receive exclusive rewards with the launch.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows arrives in March

The next March 3rd Square Enix brings us back what for many players is the best sniper game. The original delivery has achieved over 10 million downloads in all these seven years, a very good figure for a paid game.

In its long-awaited sequel, ‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’ the model is passed free-to-playwith which Square Enix bets on its new installment more for integrated purchases, with which to start playing you will not have to pay.

‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’ is not starring the famous agent 47. In this new adventure you will be in unknown locationwith which we will put ourselves in the shoes of a highly skilled sniper team. Its new protagonists, Soji, Kiya, Kolzak, Knight, Espelho and Stone, will have to remove a new threat that will endanger global stability.

In ‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’ we will once again be facing a strategy game full of new tactical missions in which we will have to recruit our team of assassins. Each agent has their own weapons and abilities, so we will have to choose the right agent for each type of job. According to Square Enix we are facing its new AAA mobile game.