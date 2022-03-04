Hitman Sniper The Shadows available on iOS and Android: Agent 47 is back

Agent 47 is back, more than a year after the debut of the third installment of the main series: Hitman Sniper The Shadows is in fact available on iOS and Android. Made by Square Enix Montreal, the game is in fact a spin-off of the main saga that set in the world of Hitman tells the events following the disappearance of Agent 47.

Sniper The Shadows is therefore an action role-playing game where you have to carry out dangerous assignments around the world, eliminate targets with stealth and creative solutions, face ruthless rivals and improve your reputation to become an elite agent of the International Contract Agency.

Eliminate targets in tons of creative ways – Use the environment to stealthily strike, lure enemies, dispose of targets, or make their death seem accidental.

– Use the environment to stealthily strike, lure enemies, dispose of targets, or make their death seem accidental. Defeat other players in the arena – Compete against other players and improve your reputation using skill and strategy!

Hitman Sniper The Shadows is available on the App Store and Google Play in a free to play version so it can be downloaded for free with the ability to make in-game purchases.