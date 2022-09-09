HomeTech NewsCybersecurityHitachi's RAID manager could be a starting point for malicious code attacks

Hitachi's RAID manager could be a starting point for malicious code attacks

Security updates have been released for some versions of Hitachi RAID Manager SRA. However, some editions are no longer supported.

 

Anyone operating a RAID array with Hitachi RAID Manager SRA should update the software. If this does not happen, attackers could target two security gaps.

If attacks are successful, it is conceivable that attackers can see credentials (CVE-2022-34882 “critical“) or run your own code (CVE-2022-34883 “high“). RAID Manager SRA 02.03.02 and 05/02/01 include security patches. Releases 01/02/04 and 02/02/00 are vulnerable, but support has ended and there are no more updates.

Experts propose to implement exclusive routes for autonomous cars on highways

In a warning, the developers describe interim solutions for securing systems if the patches cannot be installed promptly.

