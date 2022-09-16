Historical change in Ethereum, which abandons mining

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp %2C%20que%20abandona%20la%20miner%C3%ADa&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F16%2Fcambio-historico-en-ethereum-que-abandona-la-mineria%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

Ethereum is one of the best known cryptocurrencies, along with Bitcoin, one of the best known cryptocurrencies, and it has just opened a page in its history that could be decisive. It has undergone a process called The Merge (the merger) called to become the great transformation, a profound in philosophy. And also with substantial energy savings.

The reduction in energy consumption in transactions with Ethereum would reach 99.95%

With this new model, greater efficiency is sought and, above all, enormous savings as it entails a substantial reduction in energy costs associated with the mining process (generation of cryptocurrencies), something that will no longer be produced as it has been until now.

Until now, operations were based on a mechanism that has been in testing since 2016. This “classic” consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Work (PoW, proof of work) gives way to a new model called Proof-of-Stake (PoS, proof of stake). The PoW is based on powerful sets of computers owned by individuals and mining entities that compete with each other to solve complex mathematical problems that allow them to agree on operations that are added to the chain of blocks (Blockchain) confirming transactions. In exchange, fractions of the cryptocurrency unit in question are received.

- Advertisement -

The problem with this method is that requires large amounts of energy, so it has become, over time, expensive and inefficient. Abandon the PoW model in favor of PoS would reduce energy consumption by up to 99.95% necessary to validate the operations. How? Exchanging competition for consensus.

Instead of having farms of powerful teams consuming resources competing with each other, transactions will be validated based on the consensus of the users who participate in the system, with a system proportional to the amount of cryptocurrencies they handle. A model that is not without doubts either.

An additional consequence of this model change would be the reduction in the demand for graphics accelerator cards, the most used, due to their power, in mining operations, which has increased their prices and has even led to a shortage of stocks of said component. The great beneficiaries would be the gamers, who would experience a drop in the price of GPUs for your equipment, both personal computers and home video game consoles.