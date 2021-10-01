Historic Dublin football club’s pitches destroyed by ‘mindless joyriders’

A historic Dublin football club’s pitches have been destroyed by ‘mindless joyriders’.

Reckless vandals completely wrecked Home Farm FC’s pitches at the VEC in Whitehall with scrambler bike marks overnight.

Volunteers are working tirelessly to repair the damage and get the pitches back in action ahead of a busy weekend.

But club officials fear that local children will miss out on matches and training because of the extensive damage.

Posting images of the pitches on Facebook, the club wrote: “Another morning sadly having to deal with mindless vandalism.

“For the second time in as many months the pitches on the VEC have been targeted by joyriders.

“The pitches used by local children and adults are now in danger of being unplayable for the weekends ahead.

“Our team of volunteers and ground staff will work to treat the damage.”

Locals and club members were left in disbelief by the incident, which is not the first time the same pitches at the VEC have been left with similar marks.

One person commented: “Unbelievable… couldn’t care less about the hundreds of kids it could affect.”

Another person said: “That’s so annoying. Some people have no idea the damage mindless horseplay causes to others.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter