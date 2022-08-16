Historic Bill on climate change and health care in the United States

There are certain issues that must be a priority in today’s society, and the fight against , as well as universal medical care, must be the protagonist of the fight.

Both issues are staunch enemies of the purest capitalism, since producing in a more ecological way is more expensive, and offering universal care is not exactly very lucrative, but there are issues that should be above money if we want to survive with dignity as a species.

The thing is, this week Joe Biden is signing a landmark climate change and health care bill. Here are the keys in list form:

– 375 billion will be invested during the decade to fight climate change. That money will power solar panels, find solutions to improve home energy efficiency, cut emissions for coal and gas-fired power plants, run air pollution checks on farms, and more.

– I know will limit drug costs $2,000 annual out-of-pocket prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries. Medicare would gain the power to negotiate its pharmaceutical costs for 10 drugs, including insulin.

– 13 million Americans will be helped to pay health care insurance thanks to the expansion of subsidies provided during the coronavirus. $64 billion will be invested to help those 13 million people pay premiums over the next three years for privately purchased health insurance.

– Money will be obtained for this project with new taxes on big business.

– I know expand the IRS to wealthy individuals and entities.

The measure has already been approved since last Friday, and today, Tuesday, the bill will be signed at the White House.

Since being in office, Biden has also approved benefits for veterans, invested in the semiconductor industry and increased gun control for young buyers, although his popularity in the country is still not as expected.

On the other hand, the Republicans (Biden’s competition) claim that the new business taxes in the legislation will increase prices, which will worsen inflation, since entrepreneurs are not expected to pay more taxes without passing that cost on to final consumers. .