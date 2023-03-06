Hisense 55U7HQ, opinion after several weeks

A few weeks ago I returned the Hisense 55U7HQ TV that they lent me to do this review, a 55-inch TV that left a taste in my mouth similar to that of sweet and sour pork.

It is a mid-range model that seeks to combine features of advanced televisions with a favorable value for money for users, it costs about 600 euros, quite interesting for its size. In this article, we will focus on reviewing the specifications, image and sound quality, and the strengths of this television.

- Advertisement -

In short, you can agree that the Hisense 55U7HQ is ideal for those who are looking for a mid-range television with advanced television features, with a good value for money without asking much of image quality. Although it reaches 4K and has a good frequency, it will never be able to compare with OLED TVs that are twice the price.

Design



As for the design, the Hisense 55U7HQ presents a modern and elegant appearance, with thin edges that allow a better display of the screen. The U-shaped center stand is fairly stable and can be pulled out to hang the TV on the wall using a VESA-compatible mount.

The back of the TV is a bit bulkier at the bottom, allowing connectors and inputs to be positioned without sticking out. Although the build materials aren’t of the highest quality, the TV overall seems well-built and durable.



The remote control is modern and intuitive.

As for the 55-inch version, the size is suitable for placing in medium or large rooms or rooms. The overall design can be considered as simple, but attractive, and it is suitable for any environment.

Specifications

- Advertisement -

The Hisense 55U7HQ has a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The refresh rate is 48Hz to 120Hz (yes, that’s good for gaming) and it features Direct LED backlighting. In addition, the television has a VIDAA U6.0 Smart TV, integrated Wifi, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI inputs, 1 Ethernet port, among others.

ULED technology

ULED is a display technology developed by Hisense that combines LED backlighting and a VA panel (some models use IPS panel) to deliver enhanced image quality. Hisense ULED TVs use a VA panel to improve contrast levels and performance in dark environments, as this type of panel has the ability to block backlight in dark areas of the picture, resulting in blacks. deeper and more vibrant colors. In addition, ULED technology also uses advanced image processing algorithms to improve the clarity and sharpness of images.

What is a VA panel

A VA (Vertical Alignment) panel is a type of panel used in LCD televisions and monitors. This type of panel is characterized by having a high contrast ratio, which means that it is capable of displaying deeper blacks and brighter whites compared to other types of LCD panels. In addition, VA panels also have a wider viewing angle than TN panels, meaning on-screen images maintain their quality and color even when viewed from a different angle from the front.

- Advertisement -

However, VA panels also have some disadvantages. For example, its response time can be slower than other panel types, which can result in more blur in scenes with a lot of motion. There may also be some “blooming” or light halo issues in areas of the screen that should appear dark. In general, VA panels are a good choice for those seeking superior image quality with a wide viewing angle, but may not be the best choice for those seeking fast response in high-motion scenes or those seeking the best possible image quality.

Image quality in bright and low light environments



The image quality of the Hisense 55U7HQ is good, although not exceptional. In bright environments, the Direct LED backlight and VA panel allow for better image sharpness and brightness, although it may leak some light from the sides. In low-light settings, the lack of local dimming can affect image quality, but it offers 4K resolution that enhances detail for better viewing.

In general there is good sharpness in the image and brightness (up to 600 nits), but the colors lack life, and the black is not very black, I suppose I am used to my LG OLED and the change is very noticeable.

Sound quality

The sound quality of the Hisense 55U7HQ is acceptable, although it is not exceptional either. It has two speakers that together reach a power of 16W, which may be insufficient for those looking for an immersive experience. However, it has technologies such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio that seek to improve the listening experience. If you have an external sound bar, you will have guaranteed quality.

Strengths

The Hisense 55U7HQ has several strong points, such as its 4K Ultra HD resolution and its refresh rate of up to 120Hz. In addition, it has technologies such as HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, and its VIDAA U6.0 Smart TV is quite acceptable in terms of performance and security. It’s also great for gaming, thanks to its compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Game Mode Pro.



Weak points

Despite the many strengths of the Hisense 55U7HQ, there are also some areas where it could improve. Next, we highlight some of its weak points that I have been commenting on before:

– Although the TV features Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) technology that allows more precise backlight control, the number of zones is limited. This means that in dark scenes, some areas of the screen may show a non-uniform lighting or “blooming.”

– limited contrast: The VA panel used in this TV has limited contrast compared to higher-end OLED or QLED panels. This translates into a shallower black depth and less detail in the shadows.

– narrow viewing angles: Being a VA panel, viewing angles are narrower than IPS or OLED panels, which can be a problem if you want to watch your TV from a wide angle.

– limited operating system: Although Hisense’s VIDAA operating system has improved in recent years, it still lags behind other systems like Tizen or webOS in terms of ease of use and number of apps available.



– basic sound: Despite having technologies like Dolby Atmos, the integrated speaker system has limited power and does not offer the same quality as a dedicated sound bar.

Conclusion

If you want a large TV, that is good for gaming and takes it to 120Hz, and you are not very demanding with color quality and brightness in general, it is a good purchase, since for that price, and at 55 inches, it is hard to get better.

Link: 600 euros on Amazon.