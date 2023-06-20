His Apple Watch saves his life when it detects a deadly blood clot

- Advertisement -

A new Apple Watch user escaped death thanks to her connected watch. Kimmie Watkins, 29, was woken from a nap by a notification that her heart rate had reached 178 beats per minute. After going to the doctor, he discovered the presence of a fatal blood clot in his body.

The Apple Watch has long since proven itself with its health features. Regularly, new testimonies report that the connected watch saves a life, whether by detecting a rare disease in its patient or by calling the emergency services after a car accident. And it’s obviously not about to stop him, as Kimmie Watkins’ recent adventure proves.

Feeling dizzy and very tired, the 29-year-old woman recently took a nap, believing her condition was due to the fact that she had eaten little that day. Moments later, her Apple Watch wakes her up from sleep with a notification. The watch has detected that his heart rate has reached disturbing heights: 178 beats per minutethe heart rate of an athlete in full effort.

Kimmie Watkins then immediately went to the doctor, who diagnosed him with a pulmonary embolism, that is to say an obstruction of an artery located in the lungs. Indeed, a blood clot had lodged there, preventing his blood from circulating normally. If diagnosed too late, this condition can prove fatal for the patient.

“I am very lucky. If my nap hadn’t ended, my partner might have found me asleep on the couch, when I wasn’t really sleeping.”said Kimmie Watkins. Indeed, according to cardiologist Richard Becker, only one in two people survives a pulmonary embolism. “Saddle pulmonary embolism is the most serious and dangerous of all, because it is a blood clot that clings to both the blood vessel of the right lung and that of the left lung”explains the latter.

Source : Local12