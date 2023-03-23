Hipstamatic is relaunched as a social network to offer what Instagram in its beginnings

Something similar to fashion is happening to the social media sector, with some returning after years of absence. Well, if we recently talked about the return of Gowalla, now we are talking about Hipstamatic, which after more than ten years of absence, and despite the fact that it has not closed completely, is now trying to return to the lives of many users of mobile devices.

Hipstamatic may sound familiar to more than one, since at the time it enjoyed popularity at the beginning of mobile photography, until Instagram came overshadowing it, especially because it was free to purchase compared to the $1.99 it cost. get hold of Hipstamatic.



The return of a mobile photography veteran

Now it can become the alternative to Instagram since in its relaunch as a social network it offers what Instagram came to offer in its beginnings, a fairly simple experience, where users will have a chronological feed of the publications of close people and little else.

It can be good news, especially for those users who repeatedly ask for the return of the initial Instagram experience, finding themselves fed up with the existing complexity, motivated to a large extent by trying to compete with the irruption of TikTok.

Of course, users will be able to follow up to a maximum of 99 accounts, thereby intending to follow the publications shared by friends and like-minded people, without having to go any further and inflate the number of followers.

Basic functions, with image effects and editing tools

There will be no lack of image effects and editing tools, but yes, basic.

And like Instagram in its early days, Hipstamatic will be exclusive to iOS, although it will not have ads, it will be free, although it will come to have a “community membership program” that is not fully defined at the moment.

Hipstamatic will have to deal with a large number of social platforms focused on mobile photography, as well as new social platforms that have also emerged as alternatives to Instagram, such as Pixelfed, Hive Social, among others.

According to the application on its tab in the App Store:

Hipstamatic already has its own social network. It’s time to share photos like it’s 2009 all over again. No ads, no videos, no algorithm, just square photos and a feed of images from the friends you follow. That’s all.

It is now a matter of giving it a chance and living a social networking experience with a fully retro look.

Link/Image Credit: Hipstamatic on the Apple App Store