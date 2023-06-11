Hilo One: The revolutionary smart e-scooter that redefines safety in the industry

- Advertisement -

British startup Hilo, co-founded by Andy Palmer, former CEO of Aston Martin, has unveiled the Hilo One, an e-scooter equipped with cutting-edge technology to address safety concerns in this sector. With advanced safety features and a futuristic design, this new e-scooter promises to revolutionize the way we get around town.

Safety as a priority

The Hilo One has been designed to address the safety challenges and negative public perception associated with e-scooters. It incorporates artificial intelligence and computer vision-based collision warning technology, similar to that found in cars. Through visual, auditory and sensory feedback on the handlebars, the e-scooter alerts users to possible impending dangers, thus improving safety during the ride.

In addition, the Hilo One features full perimeter lighting, casting a light around the vehicle to increase its visibility at night. These lights flash when other road users approach dangerously. The e-scooter also connects to Unit 1 brand helmets and can recognize if the user is wearing a crash helmet.

A functional and practical design

The Hilo One features an ergonomic and functional design that addresses some of the common limitations of other e-scooter models. Equipped with a large 31 cm front wheel, the Hilo One is capable of overcoming bumps and providing better stability compared to other smaller models. In addition, its folding system, developed in collaboration with Lotus Engineering, allows the wheels to be hidden inside the body of the e-scooter, making it easy to transport using a telescopic handle.

Integration with electric vehicles

A standout feature of the Hilo One is its integrated control unit, which allows for a two-way connection to an electric car. This enables navigation information and charging locations to be shared between the car and the e-scooter, which is especially useful for EV drivers looking for a solution for the last leg of the journey.

The e-scooter can be charged at home or via a specialized car charger. In addition, its compatibility with Android Auto allows information about navigation and autonomy to be shared between the car and the Hilo One.

Specifications and availability

The Hilo One complies with the speed limits established by the regulations, with a limit of 25 km/h. Its two 350 W electric motors provide a range of autonomy of 40 km. As for the design, the Hilo One stands out for its elegant and futuristic appearance, which makes it an attractive device for lovers of technology and design.

Hilo One is available for pre-order starting at €2,000, with deliveries scheduled for 2024.