Highlights of the new version in development of Windows 11

Microsoft has made available to Windows Insiders users the new compilation of the next update of this operating system, where they will have access to a multitude of new features and improvements, recognizing that some of them have detected problems that will be corrected in successive compilations.

As we know, Windows Insiders is a Microsoft program that allows users to act as beta testers on development versions of the operating system so they can evaluate it and offer feedback.



Many new features, with general improvements and more

First of all, Microsoft talks about introducing the use of folders so that users can pin applications pinned to the Start menu. Describes that:

Simply drag one app on top of another to create a folder. You can add more apps to a folder, rearrange apps within a folder, and remove apps from a folder.

They also bring Do Not Disturb and Focus capabilities, to silence notifications and to offer a new experience that minimizes distractions in front of the PC when working with it.

On the other hand, this compilation also launches live subtitles, its accessibility tool dedicated to automatically generating subtitles for spoken content, which can be displayed at the top or bottom, or in a floating window. For now it will support content in English from the United States.

Quick access to File Explorer has also received the improvements described by the company as follows:

First of all, Pin to Quick Access support has been expanded from only supporting Folders to now also supporting Files. Pinned files are displayed in a new section above Recent Files in Quick Access.

In this build it is also possible to view OneDrive files directly from the file explorer, making it easy to back up and manage files in the cloud.

Five new touch gestures are also arriving to facilitate navigation through the system through touch screens, Snap Layouts receive a new way to adjust the windows, recommendations for energy savings arrive to be more efficient and reduce consumption and CO2 emissions when not using the PC, plus web browsing improvements with Microsoft Edge, redesigned Task Manager to match the design with the visual style of Windows 11, and much more.

Undoubtedly, users who try this version will be more than entertained with all the news it offers, and sooner or later it will reach the rest of Windows 11 users through a future and expected major update.

