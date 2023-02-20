5G News
High resolution: WhatsApp beta gains new option to send photos in HD on iOS

High resolution: WhatsApp beta gains new option to send photos in HD on iOS

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
High resolution: WhatsApp beta gains new option to send photos in HD on iOS
1676898504 high resolution whatsapp beta gains new option to send photos.jpeg
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has received support for picture-in-picture video calling on iOS and today a new beta version has arrived with yet another improvement for iPhone users. The new function was reported by WABetaInfo, who found a button to always send HD photos using the smartphone.

The novelty is available in WhatsApp Beta 2.23.4.70 for iOS which now has a button to set the quality for the images sent. Among the options there is one with standard quality with a resolution of up to 1242 by 1230 pixels and another with HD quality.

Image: WABetaInfo

Counting the iOS version, the option to send HD images is now available on Android and the desktop version of WhatsApp. It is worth mentioning that the HD quality option sends images in full resolution, but according to WABetaInfo it will limit the quality of the photos to 90%.

- Advertisement -

It is worth mentioning that the option will need to be activated manually when sending any image to someone on WhatsApp, probably to avoid excessive data usage, although ideally this option could be permanently changed in the application.

- Advertisement -

Latest news

More like this

