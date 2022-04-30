High quality sound speakers powered by solar energy

Now it will be possible to take music anywhere, thanks to the arrival of Lodge, a revolutionary system of speakers powered by solar energy. They are speakers designed to work in open spaces, being hard and resistant to shocks and different climatic situations, to offer extraordinary sound quality wherever it is taken.

It has four solar panels that will give each unit an autonomy of up to 15 hours of operation. through a fast charging system. It has a USB-C connector that will be used to make it work inside or charge other devices.



Avoiding dependence on electrical energy sources

Users will be able to pair multiple units to create a surround sound experience..

Each unit features its own 4″ passive subwoofer for powerful low notes, 3/4″ tuned dome tweeter for crisp high notes, 4″ calibrated driver for high quality sound, 50 watt amplifier, Bluetooth 5.3 audio chipset with a range of up to 30 meters awayand 24-bit/96khz sampling, plus four solar panels, one on top and three on the sides.

Each purchased unit can be placed in a fixed location through its Magnetic supportalthough users can detach their unit or units to take them anywhere else they want to hear sound.

The creators point out that they have been working for many hours since 2020, specifying that:

We’ve been working on Lodge since late 2020 and have been through hundreds of rounds of testing, user feedback, and iteration. We’ve worked with audiophiles and designers around the world to validate our component selection and design decisions, completing countless hours of testing both inside and outside the lab. With the help of the community, we brought the Lodge to where it is today.

And now they are going one step further by taking their device to Kickstarter through a successful campaign, which has far exceeded the set goal, with 26 more days of the campaign remaining for new sponsors to arrive through the rewards that are still available, having run out of many others.

There is no doubt about the game that these speakers will give on the next vacation, and above all, at any time when you can enjoy free time. The lowest price at which it could be purchased was the equivalent of about 186 euros.

Backers from select countries (no global shipping) will receive their units throughout the month of August.

More info/image credit: Kickstarter