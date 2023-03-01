High performance! Cyberpunk 2077 gets Verified badge on Steam Deck

Cyberpunk 2077 had a very troubled launch, but thanks to updates and improvements made by CD Projekt Red, the game arrived in an acceptable state and allowed players to enjoy the exciting futuristic adventure. This week, the title gained another important improvement by receiving the verified seal on Steam Deck, which means that it is optimized to run on Valve’s portable device without major problems, which is great news.

Even before the Steam Deck was released, Valve launched a Steam game verification program that allows players to easily identify which games are optimized to run on their device. [mb_related_posts1] - Advertisement - This week, the show listed Cyberpunk 2077 as a verified game, which is great news for those looking to live out their Night City adventures while traveling or something. Can’t get enough of Night City? Wish you could take it with you wherever you go? Well, now you can, because #Cyberpunk2077 has been checked for #Steam Deck Compatibility. Ideas to make with your LEGO pieces, and an Artificial Intelligence helps you

Can’t get enough of Night City? Wish you could take it with you, wherever you go? Well now you can, because #Cyberpunk2077 has been Verified for #Steam Deck Compatibility! If you already have a copy of the game in your Steam Library then it’s ready to run on your Steam Deck. pic.twitter.com/sG7r3opJZ9 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 28, 2023