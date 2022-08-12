High-end New York: heise is playing “Spider-Man Remastered” live from 5 p.m

The PC port of Sony’s “ -Man” is an all-round happy package on paper. We look at the whole thing on a high-end system in the live stream.

Raytracting, DLSS, multi-monitor and ultra-wide support, and of course lifted frame rate limits: the port of Sony’s “Spider-Man” is courting the hearts of PC gamers. Nothing was forgotten on paper. We will subject the whole thing to a practical test.

high-end graphics

voonze video journalist Michael Wieczorek will play “Spider-Man Remastered” in a resolution of 7760 × 1440 pixels from 5 p.m. Ray tracing should still be activated so that everything is reflected correctly in the high-rise buildings of digital New York. Nvidia’s DLSS helps to keep the frame rate stable – at least in theory. We ourselves are curious to see how smoothly we will see this high-end experience.

The PC we will be streaming the game on is a Ryzen 9 3900X with a Geforce RTX 3080 and 32GB DDR4 RAM. Windows 11 is installed, the graphics card uses the Nvidia drivers released today.

It is consistently superior to the 2018 console version on the Playstation 4. Even Sony’s Playstation 5 controller is natively supported as long as it is wired to the PC. So Michael will also report on the haptic feedback and explain how it feels compared to the mouse and keyboard controls.

“Spider-Man Remastered” will be released on Steam today, August 12, 2022 and will unlock at 7 p.m. Our stream two hours beforehand can therefore be worthwhile for anyone who is wondering whether the title is worth the 60 euros it is asking for.

The live stream starts at 5 p.m. and can be viewed via the video embedded above on YouTube or via Twitch.

Always live

“voonze plays” is the live stream format for PC and video games on voonze online. Michael Wieczorek (@avavii) is dedicated to either the latest new releases, major updates for important games, or retro classics that might be celebrating their birthday.

