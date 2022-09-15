High demand? Apple to increase orders for Samsung’s OLED LTPO screens for the iPhone 14 Pro

is expected to its inventory of OLED screens with Samsung’s LTPO technology in view of a possible rise in for its new phones. According to information released by the The Elec on Tuesday (13), the North American requested the production of over 19 million panels for 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This expansion of the component inventory adds to the estimated initial quantity of 130 million OLED LTPO screens produced by Samsung for the new Apple models. Apparently, the more expensive phones of the new generation were much more successful in international pre-sales than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Sales expectations for the “Pro” models have increased due to their sharper evolutions — in addition to the “Dynamic Island” screen itself, there is a new set of cameras and the exclusive A16 Bionic processor manufactured in 4 nanometers by TSMC — that the series entry devices, which bring few changes compared to predecessors. - Advertisement - In response to Apple’s requests, Samsung ordered new batches of raw material from AP Systems, HB Solution and Philoptics for the increased production of the displays in Vietnam. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also have their panels made by LG Display, but in a smaller proportion than its rival. Tesla calls claims of unintended acceleration in NHTSA petition “completely false”

BOE complements Apple’s supply chain by manufacturing displays for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. About 90 million displays were produced for these devices, and demand is expected to grow more slowly over the next few months despite inflation that affects all regions of the world. The iPhone 14 Pro is not yet available, but it will arrive in Europe with the same suggested price as its predecessor, that is, R$9,499. The model comes out of the box with a chip that promises to be 28% faster in graphics processing than the previous version, as well as support for always-on display mode with Apple Watch integration. Are you planning to buy one of Apple’s new cell phones? Comment!

See more!