High commissions on in-app purchases: Apple South Korea office search

A second South Korean regulator is investigating Apple’s app store practices. The group withheld excessive commissions, the allegation.

New trouble for Apple in South Korea: The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) is apparently investigating allegations by game developers that the company is taking excessive commissions on in-app purchases. At the beginning of the week, the authorities ordered a search of the offices of Apple’s headquarters in the capital, Seoul, according to local media. A South Korean industry organization for game developers had previously contacted the regulator with a complaint.

33 instead of 30 percent commission for Apple?

- Advertisement -

Apple is accused of actually withholding 33 percent instead of 30 percent commission on in-app purchases because the group uses the sales price including local sales tax as the basis for the distribution to developers – instead of deducting it first. Apple’s commission is usually calculated based on net sales price. When selling digital content in apps, Apple automatically keeps a commission of up to 30 percent, the rest is paid out to developers. According to estimates by the industry organization, Apple has retained the equivalent of a good 245 million euros too much since 2015, writes the newspaper The JoongAng.

Apple has obviously slipped into the crosshairs of a second South Korean regulatory authority, which has already imposed millions of fines on the group in the past – most recently because of alleged monopoly agreements with mobile phone providers. At the same time, Apple’s app store practices are being scrutinized by the Korea Communications Commission.

South Korea enforces opening of in-app purchases

South Korea was the first country in the world to break the app payment monopoly of large platform operators: Apple and Google must now allow apps there to offer direct payments – this is otherwise prohibited with a few exceptions. However, both groups continue to charge a commission of 26 percent for such external payments. For Apple, the app store commissions are a billion-dollar business that is increasingly under fire, and the European Commission is also aiming for a forced opening of smartphone app sales.