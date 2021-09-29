Hiding the last WhatsApp connection to specific contacts will soon be possible: already in testing

A new privacy option promises to introduce a big improvement in protection against the most toxic people: soon we will be able to choose contact by contact who sees the last time we contacted WhatsApp. This option is already being tested on both Android and iOS, but it cannot be activated yet.

Surely more than once the idea of ​​hiding the last WhatsApp connection tempted you: this data ends up becoming almost a spy tool. The application allows you to hide the time from everyone or only from contacts, but there is no way to specifically choose which people can see it. Luckily, the developers are working on improving this aspect.

Choose who can see the last WhatsApp connection

Selection of contacts to restrict. Image from WaBetaInfo

Being able to hide the time and date of the last connection to all users is fine, choosing whether to show it only to contacts in the calendar is a good idea. But we all have friends, family or ex-partners that we would like block access to that data without removing it from the contact list. Being able to manually choose each person is a significant leap in privacy.

As WaBetaInfo anticipates, a medium used to anticipating all future WhatsApp news, the company has already included contact blocking at the last connection hour, both on iPhone and Android. Of course, at the moment there is no way to activate said lock, it is hidden in the app code.

Once the possibility of restricting specific contacts takes effect, WhatsApp will show the option in the privacy menu. According to the WaBetaInfo screenshots, the concrete message is “My contacts except …“Clicking there WhatsApp will show the list to choose those that deserve the block.

Current menu appearance to block the last connection

This novelty is already in the beta of the application, at the moment at the code level. You just have to wait for WhatsApp to activate it from its servers, something that shouldn’t take long. The screenshots show that the functionality is already prepared.

Via | WaBetaInfo