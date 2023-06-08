Hideo Kojima will have a documentary about his career produced in partnership with PlayStation; see the trailer

Hideo Kojima, considered one of the best video game directors today (responsible for Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hills or Death Stranding), will have a documentary dedicated to his life as a video game creator.

This week, the Kojima Productions YouTube channel shared the official trailer for the Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds documentary. Unfortunately, the video is not accompanied by a release date, only confirming that it will arrive “soon”.

Widely regarded as the first video game auteur, this visually captivating documentary offers a rare glimpse into Hideo Kojima’s creative process as he launched his own independent studio. Featuring contributions from visionary artists such as Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, Chvrches and many others, this thoughtful film explores the power and potential of video games as an art form through the work of a influential talent revered by millions around the world.

Interestingly, the documentary is being made in partnership with PlayStation Studios. While Kojima Productions is not owned by Sony, Kojima’s first project on his own label was a PlayStation exclusive, showing that the two continue their partnership beyond gaming. By the way, the next project of this partnership is Death Stranding 2.

For now, we still don’t know if the documentary will be released for free on YouTube or come to a streaming platform.

Are you a fan of Hideo Kojima?