Hideo Kojima could be the option for the new ‘Game Mode’ in macOS Sonoma

Today Apple revealed important information, albeit in the form of announcements without too much data, the integration of Game Mode in macOS Sonoma. The new feature for Mac will be able to use the best potential features will give the computer the capacity and for this the renowned game author Hideo Kojima could be a perfect choice for this.

Game Mode in macOS Sonoma

The exciting new Game mode is coming to macOS 14 Sonoma that gives priority and power to the CPU AND GPU to use with your favorite game. Likewise, the performance of the hardware itself will fully increase the capabilities of the game in every way. In other words, Game Mode makes the best version of your Mac to boost gameplay while quickly reducing features in other areas and adjusting issues like audio latency and headphones.

The company confirmed that the Bluetooth sample rate in case you decide to connect an Xbox and PlayStation controller. In the meantime, a Game Porting Toolkit for developers will also be available to improve the portability of games to other platforms.

The new Game Mode or Game Mode allows any game to work better, for example with very recent games and even the next generation on Mac, according to Apple. For example the director’s version of the game Death Stranding made by Hideo Kojima.

So keep an eye out for the macOS Sonoma Developer Beta which is now available through the Developer Program at Apple. You just have to enter the site developer.apple.com from now on Even purchase Apple’s Beta Software program next month at beta.apple.com. This version will be available from autumn.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut coming soon to Mac

The great eminence of video games, the artist of the gaming world, Hideo Kojima was directly present at WWDC 2023 as a participant to affirm the arrival of “Death Stranding: Director’s Cut” on the Mac soon. This option might be the best way to take advantage of macOS Sonoma’s Game Mode.

After the important announcements of the update, the company decided to announce and highlight that it is directly Kojima who will announce the arrival on Mac. “Death Stranding: Director’s Cut” will be soon available on the Mac App Store.

Hideo Kojima was on the virtual stage and mentioned “the new era of Mac gaming”, so the best way in is through the “modern rendering system and incredible graphical fidelity offered by MetalFX Upscaling”.

The game places the player in the role of a “Porter”, who is someone who must travel across a desolate place connecting places and deliver supplies in an interesting and mysterious journey in true Kojima style. Finally, director Hideo mentioned that you could request the pre-order soon, since the launch would probably arrive by the end of 2023. But we cannot rule out upcoming news that rumors could already have defined.