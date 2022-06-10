Hide well what you are going to give away: how to delete the history of Amazon

You may want to erase any trace of what you’ve been looking for in the Amazon store. This may be because, for example, you have searched for a gift and do not want to be caught. Well, there is a little-known tool that allows you to achieve this in a simple and very effective way. The truth is that this option has its uses, but you must bear in mind that if you do it you will not be able to quickly find the products that you have reviewed in the visit history. If this is not a problem for you, in a matter of a few minutes you can ensure that no one knows if you have looked at a smartphone or a t-shirt while you have been shopping in the well-known online store. Also, everything is completely safe (but there is no going back). Steps to delete the history in Amazon To achieve this, we believe that it is best to use the version of the store in the browser, since it is much easier to find all the sections that you have to visit. Therefore, we recommend that you stand in front of your laptop or desktop computer to follow the instructions below: Access the online store as usual and enter your username and password to identify yourself. Next, locate the box called Pick up where you left off and, at the bottom, you have to use the link called View your search history. individually or, if you prefer, you can remove all at once if that’s what you need. To remove an item, simply look for the button labeled Remove from view, and then you will complete the process. In case you want them all to disappear from the history , what you have to do is click on the upper right area in a section called History management and, when new options are displayed at the top of the page, you will see that there is a button called Remove all items from view. Use it on a regular basis. Once this is done, you are done and no one can review the products you have been looking at recently. As you have seen, it is not complicated at all to hide your steps in the Amazon store, which is quite useful in many cases. The truth is that it is one of the options offered by the online store that is easiest to manage, since in just two or three minutes you have deleted what you have seen and, all this, without anyone knowing and without putting any risk the account (whether you have it shared or not). >