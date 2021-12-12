Hide SSID: To what extent can it protect your Wi-Fi network

We have already said it on previous occasions, hiding the SSID is one of the simplest, and most effective, ways to add a layer of protection to our Wi-Fi network, since it hides the network name. However, for it to work properly we must change the default network name, and it is advisable to use one that is not easy to identify, and that cannot be related to personal aspects of the user.

The process that we must follow to hide the SSID is very simple, and we can reverse it at any time accessing the settings of our router, but to what extent is it effective? It is a good question, since, contrary to what it might seem, when we decide to hide the SSID of our Wi-Fi network it does not become totally invisible.

Currently, there are several free applications and tools that can be used to identify hidden Wi-Fi networks. This could make us think that hiding the SSID is useless, but the reality is totally different, since these applications they only show that there are hidden networks nearby and are unable to identify them, that is, they do not show their name at any time.

Without the name of the network, it will be impossible to connect to it, even if we have the password. This name must be entered manually during the connection process, so it is clear that hiding the SSID is something that really works, and it can really help us improve the security of our Wi-Fi network.

Hiding the SSID really works, and it’s a safe value

It is true that it is not a perfect security layer, in fact there are ways to violate it, but taking into account how easy it is to use and the protection it offers there is no doubt that it is, in general, one of the best options to protect a Wi-Fi network. Personally, I can tell you that I have been using it for years, and since then I have not had a single intruder on my network.

The only problem that hiding the SSID really poses is having to share our internet connection frequently, especially if we have used a long or complex name, and also because of the security issues that this implies. With the closest people it is not a problem, but with those sporadic visits it can force us to change the network name.

For these cases, we can use a guest network, a very useful option about which we have also spoken on previous occasions. If we do not have frequent visits, but we are forced, as a courtesy, to give the name of our network to a particular visit, it is not essential to change the network name directly, since it is unlikely that this will end up representing a security problem , but it is recommended.

