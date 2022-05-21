Hide cables and connectors with AORUS Project Stealth

There was a time already remote, in which the design of PCs was the most bland in the world. Today, proposals such as AORUS Project Stealth by ASUSshow us To what extent has aesthetics gained importance when buying or assembling a computer?. Transparent sides, LED lighting systems, adapters for the inclined mounting of the graphics card… the list of possibilities when it comes to customizing the aesthetics has not stopped growing in recent years.

There is, however, a common problem when it comes to making the interior of the PC fit our aesthetic criteria: the cables. You can try to make part of its route run through the corners of the tower, collect them with cable ties so that they are not scattered, look for cables with more attractive designs or try to customize them… but in the end you will always find yourself, when looking inside, with the cables that detract from the overall set. And that’s what ASUS AORUS Project Stealth can prevent.

AORUS Project Stealth is made up of three elements specifically designed with this in mind, and of course, we are talking about the most decisive components in these circumstances: motherboard, graphics card and tower. Thanks to its design, by combining these three elements, connectors and cables are hidden from view that provides the glass window that we find on the left side of the tower. As you can see in the following video, the difference is more than considerable.

As you can see, the AORUS Project Stealth proposal is not only aesthetically very innovative, it also offers a very practical organization system, which facilitates both the assembly of the PC and the installation and replacement of its components. The kit has all the connections you may need for a gaming PC, with the only difference being that your connections will be much better organized than on a standard PC.

This, in addition, makes AORUS Project Stealth provide us with another additional advantage with respect to standard mounting systems, and that is that by making the cables cross the interior of the tower, we will be clearing the space through which we want to create the flow of air in and out of the PC. Something to which we must add that we reduce the surface of the interior of the PC in which dust and other elements that have the bad habit of trying to accumulate inside the computers can accumulate.

The motherboard in the kit is a Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH, which as you may have already deduced from its name uses the Z690 chipset and has an LGA1700 socket, so AORUS Project Stealth is a kit designed specifically for Alder Lake. Its great peculiarity is that it integrates all the necessary connectors so that they are accessible from the back of the board. And that is where the design of the tower comes into action, which at the same time facilitates establishing the necessary connections such as access to them, which remain hidden the rest of the time.

AORUS Project Stealth is complete with graphics card GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING OC STEALTH, which has obviously also been redesigned with respect to the standard models to hide its twelve-pin connector from view. This cleaning of the interior also facilitates, and this is very important, the installation of complex refrigeration systems, which in this way will no longer have to stick with the cables to share the space.

More information: ASUS