Hidden Photoshop Script Allows You to Create Random Fills

You can create realistic and interesting, randomized backgrounds in Photoshop using a little known script. Here’s how.

The depth of Photoshop in 2020 is frankly baffling. I’ve been using the software for approaching 20 years and my knowledge of what can be achieved in Adobe’s program is just a tip of the iceberg. It often feels as though anything you can conceive, can likely be achieved in Photshop, and this latest tutorial is yet another lesson in something I didn’t know was possible.

In this video, Photoshop Training Channel goes through how to easily create fully randomized patterns using a built-in script within Photoshop that few know about. This technique might seem obscure at first glance, but with the knowledge in place, you might be surprised to see where it’s applicable. I once took a portrait of a person lying on the ground during autumn, surrounded by leaves. There weren’t quite enough leaves for my tastes, so I wanted to add in some more. I painstakingly added one leaf after another, by hand. This sort of tutorial could have not only saved me a lot of time, but potentially created a better result.