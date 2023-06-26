Hi Nova 11 5G appears in real images confirming it is a renamed Huawei cell phone

The Hi Nova 11 5G should be the next launch of the oriental brand in the global market. A leak released on Monday brought a real picture which confirms that this model is just the renamed Huawei Nova 11 and entitled to 5G connection.
According to leaker Pengpeng Jun, the Hi Nova 11 5G should recycle the design of Huawei’s cell phone and will have a 50 MP main camera with RYYB color filter.
Other rear sensors include an 8 MP 112º ultrawide and a 2 MP macro sensor. See below that the new device can be launched in green and white colors:
The front of the Hi Nova 11 5G has an OLED display with few edges and its size is 6.7 inches. The resolution is FHD + and there is even support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The smartphone’s chipset has yet to be revealed, as it tends to be the only point of differentiation between the Hi Nova phone and Huawei’s Nova 11. Still, it should work on versions starting with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Finally, there is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, while the operating system may be Android outside of China. For now, the exact launch date and price of the Hi Nova 11 5G remain uncertain.
Do you believe this device can sell well? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.