Hi Nova 11 5G appears in real images confirming it is a renamed Huawei cell phone

The Hi Nova 11 5G should be the next launch of the oriental brand in the global market. A leak released on Monday brought a real picture which confirms that this model is just the renamed Huawei Nova 11 and entitled to 5G connection.

According to leaker Pengpeng Jun, the Hi Nova 11 5G should recycle the design of Huawei’s cell phone and will have a 50 MP main camera with RYYB color filter.

Other rear sensors include an 8 MP 112º ultrawide and a 2 MP macro sensor. See below that the new device can be launched in green and white colors: