Hi-Fi Rush gets update that adds photo mode

The rhythmic action game is getting a photo mode —like other great recent productions, such as The Last of Us, The Amazing Spider-Man and God of War— that allows you to freeze a moment of gameplay to play with a virtual camera and capture your own images.

One of the standout games of recent times, announced at the end of January at Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct, Hi-Fi Rush continues to be successful and has now received an update with a mode beloved by gamers looking for more style and poses to show off.

The pack began to be distributed by Bethesda Softworks on Wednesday, bringing a series of sparkles, such as filters, frames and posing options for the characters. It’s also a way of giving even more style to this game, which mixes a cartoony and 3D look well, with charismatic characters, worthy of a cartoon.

The update also fixes some bugs reported by players, such as issues with progression or fixing icons that may appear strangely.

Remember that the game is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, including as part of Xbox Game Pass.

