5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsHeyBot, to have a personalized chatbot based on ChatGPT on the web...

HeyBot, to have a personalized chatbot based on ChatGPT on the web itself

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
heybot.jpg
heybot.jpg
- Advertisement -

Solutions based on ChatGPT do not stop coming out to satisfy different purposes. Among those that have been coming along, we now look at HeyBot, since the idea behind this solution sounds quite interesting.

To make it easy to understand, the idea is basically to convert websites into OpenAI GPT-3 based interactive chatbots using the existing contents of the indicated websites as a database so that the visitors of the website where they are integrate can interact.

Easy to implement in a few steps

- Advertisement -

In addition, it is a free service where you will not need to have knowledge in coding, having to go through only three steps to be able to integrate the personalized chatbot on a specific website.

According to the creator of this service, which he initially developed to cover a personal need:

The Intel Core i5-13600 will be based on Alder Lake technology and not Raptor Lake

– Registration in the service with a Google user account
– Enter link or links of the blog or website (supports links from various websites).
– Embed the resulting AI bot HTML in the same blog or website.

In addition to having a Google account, as we have just seen, it will also be necessary to have an OpenAI API key to obtain the personalized chatbot itself, as indicated on the FAQ page.

The possible future of interactions with content on the web

- Advertisement -

Integrating a chatbot based on the contents of the website itself can be quite interesting, especially at the company level, although public administrations can also benefit by offering citizens another way of accessing information.

It will only be a matter of time before we can see chatbots integrated into websites that we could least expect from them, and it is likely that this type of service will multiply over time until, perhaps, it can become a new standard. in the interactions with the contents on the web.

Hence, Google and Microsoft are involved to try to lead this new way of searching through the use of chatbots powered by Artificial Intelligence, making mistakes along the way, of course, until reaching a point of maturity.

- Advertisement -

It will be a matter of time before AI chatbots are commonplace on the web.

Link: HeyBot

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

These companies want to tackle food waste with microbes

"We need to handle this waste somehow." Meltem Urgun Demirtas For companies...
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S23 launch special offer ends this weekend

The mobile series launch promotion Samsung Galaxy S23with the delivery of double storage memory...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.