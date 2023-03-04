HeyBot, to have a personalized chatbot based on ChatGPT on the web itself

Solutions based on ChatGPT do not stop coming out to satisfy different purposes. Among those that have been coming along, we now look at HeyBot, since the idea behind this solution sounds quite interesting.

To make it easy to understand, the idea is basically to convert websites into OpenAI GPT-3 based interactive chatbots using the existing contents of the indicated websites as a database so that the visitors of the website where they are integrate can interact.



Easy to implement in a few steps

In addition, it is a free service where you will not need to have knowledge in coding, having to go through only three steps to be able to integrate the personalized chatbot on a specific website.

According to the creator of this service, which he initially developed to cover a personal need:

– Registration in the service with a Google user account

– Enter link or links of the blog or website (supports links from various websites).

– Embed the resulting AI bot HTML in the same blog or website.

In addition to having a Google account, as we have just seen, it will also be necessary to have an OpenAI API key to obtain the personalized chatbot itself, as indicated on the FAQ page.

The possible future of interactions with content on the web

Integrating a chatbot based on the contents of the website itself can be quite interesting, especially at the company level, although public administrations can also benefit by offering citizens another way of accessing information.

It will only be a matter of time before we can see chatbots integrated into websites that we could least expect from them, and it is likely that this type of service will multiply over time until, perhaps, it can become a new standard. in the interactions with the contents on the web.

Hence, Google and Microsoft are involved to try to lead this new way of searching through the use of chatbots powered by Artificial Intelligence, making mistakes along the way, of course, until reaching a point of maturity.

It will be a matter of time before AI chatbots are commonplace on the web.

Link: HeyBot