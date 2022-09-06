“Hex”, “The orphanage” and “I see you”; among the Netflix productions to collapse from fear

Horror titles on . (Netflix, Roll and Roll, Bankside Films)

Fear productions are always the order of the day. There are so many that the subscribers of the platforms of streaming, especially lovers of the horror genre, they have an almost endless quality list of titles with which to entertain themselves as it should be. For this occasion, we present, between recent and others not so much, films that yes or yes you should know and see in Netflix For these days.

Hex

“Six years ago Li Ronan broke a religious taboo and was cursed. She must now protect her daughter from the terrifying consequences of her actions.” This is how the giant of the streaming on your platform.

Hex (Incantation) is one of the most chilling Taiwanese movies to watch.

The

2007 fantasy horror film.

Spanish production nominated for more than 10 industry awards in its genre and is also rated as one of the best European horror films, according to user ratings on FilmAffinity.

This story follows Laura settles with her family in the orphanage where she grew up as a child, in which its purpose is to create a residence for children with disabilities. However, things turn dark when the atmosphere of the old mansion awakens the imagination of her son, who begins to get carried away by fantasy. And these games make Laura more and more unwell, who begins to suspect that there is something or someone dangerous and supernatural in the house.

I see you

I see you is a 2019 film generally rated very positively for its impeccably constructed story development, according to many. This horror, kidnapping, and disappearance thriller centers on a detective and his family, who experience paranormal events in their own home while searching for the whereabouts of a 10-year-old boy who has disappeared from their community.

This feature film is directed by the renowned British filmmaker Adam Randallwho has excellent references regarding his previous film projects.

Voices

Official poster of the Spanish film “Voces”. (RTVE)

Spanish feature film of 2020 focused on “Sara, Daniel and their 9-year-old son, who have just arrived at the house where they intend to start a new life, without knowing that this property has always been known in the surrounding area as ‘the house of voices’”.

One of the first to realize that strange sounds are hidden behind every door in the house and voices that seem to be trying to communicate with the family can be sensed, was the boy. And in the end, what they at first consider to be a figment of Eric’s imagination quickly becomes a murky reality for his parents.

His house

His house tells the story of a refugee couple who barely managed to escape from the terrible war raging in South Sudan. After making a harrowing flight from their devastated native country, they must struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface of their new home.

This film has won several awards in its genre and is part of the ranking of horror films of the last 50 years, according to FilmAffinity.

What I saw

“What I Saw,” 2018 supernatural horror series. (Netflix)

Series focused on a group of people who meet with friends and family to share true stories of their past, with creepy reconstructions that recreate the events. This is a production of horror and haunted houses from the United States that generated controversial reactions among critics.

The phone

“The Phone” is about two women who live in different times but casually contact each other through the phone in the same house. Remake of “The Caller” from 2011. (Netflix)

South Korean film of 2020, rated as one of the best in its genre, in the industry of its country.

Marianne

A famous writer returns to her hometown only to discover that the evil spirit invading her dreams is wreaking havoc in the real world. (Netflix)

Original series from France, considered one of the best French productions of all time.

The Night of the Demon: The Last Key

Parapsychologist Elise Rainier faces her most terrifying supernatural case in her own home. (Blumhouse Productions)

2018 American film rated 50% by Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, which has generated reactions of all kinds; from very bad to extremely positive.

The street of terror I, II and III

Following a series of ongoing murders, a teenage girl and her friends face off against a demonic force that has plagued their town for centuries. (Chernin Entertainment)

The trilogy of the street of terror is an American horror and slasher film series with different subgenres. The films are based on the RL Stine series of books of the same name.

