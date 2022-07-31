“Hex” and other Netflix titles that should not be missing in your horror marathon

Supernatural terror, demons, and ghoulish rituals never fail to engage audiences who love spooky stories. In recent weeks, there has been much discussion about a Taiwanese film that has been described as one of the most terrifying in the history of cinema, it is about Hex (Incantation). Currently, it has been viewed for more than 5.7 million hours on and it is located in the third place of the Top 10 of non-English speaking tapes.

“Six years ago, Li Ronan broke a religious taboo and was cursed. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions”, reads the official synopsis of the Asian film directed by kevin ko and starring Tsai Hsuan-yen, Huang Sin-ting Y Kao Ying-hsuan. What other titles on the platform should you check out if you liked this one?

“Hex” is currently among the most viewed of the streaming service. (Netflix)

Breast

This film directed by Andres Muschietti was based on a short film directed by the Argentine filmmaker himself in 2008. Therefore, the events of the beginning take place in that year, specifically during the US financial crisis. A businessman, Jeffrey Desange, plunges into despair by financial failure, so he murders several of his partners, his ex-wife and flees to take the lives of his two young daughters, Victoria and Lilly, in an abandoned cabin. Before committing the crime, a strange silhouette kills him and takes care of the one and three year old girls for a long time. When they are found by their father’s twin brother, Lucas (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and his partner, Annabel (Jessica Chastain), both behave like savages and are taken to a psychiatrist.

missing.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The Argentine Andrés Muschietti directed this horror film about a maternal specter. (Universal Pictures) missing.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The Curse of Hill House

mike flanagan inspired by the novel Shirley Jackson to present us with a supernatural horror story centered on a family. The series takes place in two timelines, the first takes place in the past when five brothers and their parents move to Hill House, a mansion that ends up haunting them for the rest of their lives until they are adults in the present day. Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti and more stars act in this production that marked the beginning of the anthology The Haunting in 2018.

Boogeyman – The name of fear

Barry Watson, Emily Deschanel, Skye McCole Bartusiak Y Lucy Lawless star in this film inspired by the mythical figure of the closet monster. Tim Jensen (Watson) is a twentysomething with a normal life and a stable love relationship, but the truth is that he has never stopped living tormented by a horrible memory of his childhood. The experience led him to have a very specific fear: opening a closet. When he must leave home to visit his in-laws, he will have to face the terror of his childhood.

Barry Watson played Tim Jensen in the film released in 2005. (Universal Pictures)

sinister walls

“When a family moves from the big city to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the abominable mystery that surrounds the house”, this is how this Austrian horror film centered on a group of children and teenagers is described. investigating strange paranormal events. It is based on Das schaurige wowan illustrated book written by Martina Wildner and Anke Kuhl.

“Sinister Walls” is a film of Austrian origin that was based on an illustrated book. (Netflix)

The Night of the Demon: The Last Key

It consists of the fourth installment of the film saga insidiousknown in Spanish as the night of the devil. According to the narrative chronology, it would be the second story in the order of fictional events, since the events take place in the year 1953. Elise Rainier (lin shay) is a parapsychologist of great prestige who travels to New Mexico to investigate the paranormal phenomena that occur in the house where she also grew up. The demon she released from her in the past comes back to haunt her.

Lin Shaye stars in the fourth film in the “Night of the Demon” franchise. (Universal Pictures)

