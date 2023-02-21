Here’s how to activate: Windows 11 has a new Photo Gallery and Hidden File Explorer

A leak indicated that Microsoft is already working on Windows 11’s 23H2 update and two possible new features that should be present in it were discovered by Twitter user Albacore. According to him, there is a new photo gallery integrated into a new File Explorer application.

Hidden within build 25300 is something Longhorn’s shell designers wished to one day see in production — a XAML based photo gallery right inside File Explorer. Not as flashy as Phodeo, but I’d say it still counts. Has a timeline scrollbar & configurable photo source list. pic.twitter.com/Nbdqjm65pa —Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 19, 2023

The new Windows 11 File Explorer is based on WASDK (Windows Application SDK), while the gallery is built on XAML. When activating them, a notice appears in the corner of the screen indicating the new version:

The new photo gallery can be accessed via the left sidebar just below the Home shortcut. Its main layout displays all images as a mosaic with a scroll bar on the right that highlights years and months as you tap on it or scroll your mouse.

Unfortunately, the photo gallery is not yet ready for use, as it closes unexpectedly and only allows you to search for files according to their name, that is, no search for image content.

How to enable the new File Explorer and Photo Gallery

First of all, it is necessary to clarify that the new File Explorer and Photo Gallery are still experimental and have problems during use, so we do not recommend you to activate them on your main computer. That said, to activate you need to have Windows 11 build 25300 installed on your computer. It is available for download for Windows Insider Preview program members via the link below: Windows Insider Preview – access The second step is to change the following system register from 0 to 1: HKLM \ SOFTWARE \Microsoft \Windows \CurrentVersion\ Shell\ Update\ Packages\ MicrosoftWindows.Client.40729001_cw5n1h2txyewy \Compatible

To access the Registry Editor, press Windows key + R, type "regedit" and press Enter. It may be necessary to change ownership of the registry key to Administrator. After finishing the process, close the Registry Editor.