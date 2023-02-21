5G News
Here’s how to activate: Windows 11 has a new Photo Gallery and Hidden File Explorer

1676008182 windows 11 microsoft confirms bug that causes errors in directx.jpeg
A leak indicated that Microsoft is already working on Windows 11’s 23H2 update and two possible new features that should be present in it were discovered by Twitter user Albacore. According to him, there is a new photo gallery integrated into a new File Explorer application.

The new Windows 11 File Explorer is based on WASDK (Windows Application SDK), while the gallery is built on XAML. When activating them, a notice appears in the corner of the screen indicating the new version:

Image: Tom’s Hardware.

The new photo gallery can be accessed via the left sidebar just below the Home shortcut. Its main layout displays all images as a mosaic with a scroll bar on the right that highlights years and months as you tap on it or scroll your mouse.

Image: Tom’s Hardware.
Unfortunately, the photo gallery is not yet ready for use, as it closes unexpectedly and only allows you to search for files according to their name, that is, no search for image content.

How to enable the new File Explorer and Photo Gallery

First of all, it is necessary to clarify that the new File Explorer and Photo Gallery are still experimental and have problems during use, so we do not recommend you to activate them on your main computer.

That said, to activate you need to have Windows 11 build 25300 installed on your computer. It is available for download for Windows Insider Preview program members via the link below:

  • Windows Insider Preview – access

The second step is to change the following system register from 0 to 1:

HKLM \ SOFTWARE \Microsoft \Windows \CurrentVersion\ Shell\ Update\ Packages\ MicrosoftWindows.Client.40729001_cw5n1h2txyewy \Compatible

To access the Registry Editor, press Windows key + R, type “regedit” and press Enter. It may be necessary to change ownership of the registry key to Administrator. After finishing the process, close the Registry Editor.

Image: Tom’s Hardware

The last step is to download and install ViVeTool from Github via the link below:

  • ViVeTool – download

Unzip the ViVeTool archive, tap Start, click Command Prompt (Administrator) and type the following commands pressing Enter after each line:

cd C:\vivetool

ViveTool.exe /enable /id:40729001

ViveTool.exe /enable /id:40731912
ViveTool.exe /enable /id:41969252
ViveTool.exe /enable /id:42922424
ViveTool.exe /enable /id:41040327
ViveTool.exe /enable /id:42295138
ViveTool.exe /enable /id:42105254

Restart your computer and the new Windows File Explorer will be activated. You’ll notice it when you see a slice of pizza in the top right corner when opening the app. If you want to disable it, just run the following commands and restart your PC:

cd C:\vivetool

ViveTool.exe /disable /id:40729001
ViveTool.exe /disable /id:40731912
ViveTool.exe /disable /id:41969252
ViveTool.exe /disable /id:42922424
ViveTool.exe /disable /id:41040327
ViveTool.exe /disable /id:42295138
ViveTool.exe /disable /id:42105254

What did you think of this Windows 11 news? Tell in the comments.

