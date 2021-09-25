Here you can download all the wallpapers of the iPhone 13 and iPad Mini

We are not going to elaborate on what you probably already know about the launch of the iPhone 13 and the iPad Mini.

Both devices bring new wallpapers for each of their versions, so then you can take a look and download them easily and safely from your mobile.



These are the wallpapers of the iPhone 13

On this occasion, those with the bitten apple have added up to 8 images for iPhone 13, 4 in dark mode and 4 for normal mode. If of the iPhone 13 Pro, we are talking about 10 high resolution images in which you can choose between 5 in dark mode and 5 in light mode. The appearance of all these is brilliant for the case of the iPhone 13 Pro, while for the normal model we find more pastel tones.

Below we leave the different links to download the wallpapers of the iPhone model you prefer:

Wallpapers iPhone 13

– iCloud link

– Google Drive link

– Box link

Wallpapers iPhone 13 Pro

– iCloud link

– Google Drive link

– Box link

One downside of these wallpapers is that, although you can download them to your device, you will not be able to enjoy the animations, as these will only be available on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro; If you have one of these models, you will have to press and hold on the screen to see the movements.

The iPad Mini wallpapers

8 designs with a spiral look have been introduced for the iPad Mini and the truth is that they all have picturesque elements with blue and reddish tones. The original size of all these is 2560 x 2560 pixels and you can download them through the following link:

– iPad Mini wallpapers

It should be noted that if you have already bought some of the iPhone 13 or iPad Mini models, you will not have to download the wallpapers, since they will be added natively and you can change them from the mobile settings.