Here is Realme’s Dynamic Island: it arrives next week | Video

- Advertisement -

Here we are, for the first Android smartphone with a found similar to Dynamic Island of Apple and its iPhone 14 Pro. According to the well-known insider On Leaks Realme will be the first to transfer the idea of ​​the Cupertino men to the Android side. A novelty that has been talked about for some time, from a moment after the launch of the and 14 Pro Max, when, moreover, the name of Realme became its own as a company that had looked at Dynamic Island with interest so much as to want to introduce it on its products , and asked fans what they would prefer.

But before continuing, one clarification. With Dynamic Island is not intendedor at least that’s what we (not) mean, the simple oval hole in the display for two cameras – there would already be several models on the market with “Dynamic Island” – how much rather the “enhancement” of the hole made by the softwarethe Realme UI 4.0 in this case or the MIUI, if Xiaomi wants to transform the hole in the visibly iPhone-style display of Xiaomi Civi 2 (aka Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G) into something more.

That said, according to the Realme render that it came into possession of On Leaks Dynamic Island on Android is practically done. The image shows a Realme smartphone with an element at the top of the screen that simulates the behavior of Apple’s Dynamic Island, proposing for example the progress of SuperVooc fast charging and the battery percentage reached. A “cutout” in correspondence of the front camera(s) which gives useful information on a case-by-case basis.

- Advertisement -

Bombshell information of the rumor is that Realme would have chosen the Mobile World Congress 2023 of Barcelona which will open its doors in a few days to present his smartphone with Dynamic Islandthe one that would be the first to bring the concept inaugurated by Apple to the Android landscape. The suspect seemed to be Realme GT3 240W, the only smartphone of the company that we know for sure will be presented during the Spanish review, but the video, which reads Super Vooc 33Wdisassembles the hypothesis a little.

He will be the one to bring the debut Realme Island or will it simply be an update to the Realme UI with the novelty to be presented? And will Realme be able to support the “dynamic pill” in a better way than Apple did?