Here is Motorola’s first unrollable smartphone: from 5 to 6.5″ in one click | VIDEO

​At MWC 2023 Motorola shows one for the first time rollable smartphone. It is not a definitive product but neither is it a concept. It is in fact a functioning device with customized software, obviously Android, which already offers many interesting features that take advantage of the very particular form factor.

Small, a little thick, “Moto Rollable” as it’s provisionally called, it’s really cute. In the hand it is super compact, holds very well and has a nostalgic touch. In fact, for those who experienced the beginning of smartphone development, they may notice some slight similarities with Sony’s P800 series. A little squat, funny but extremely interesting, this smartphone has a 5-inch display which, when unrolled, reaches a good 6.5 inches.

The advantage is that it fits comfortably in your pocket but at the same time the use of multimedia content is absolutely not limited. Not only videos, but also web pages, social browsing and, of course, writing messages.

What amazed us is the software optimization that has already begun and which allows, among other things, to open the screen automatically by simply turning a youtube video horizontally. Or again, lengthen the display by replying to a message – email – and showing the keyboard (obviously also possible with the screen “closed”).

Also interesting is the solution that Motorola has thought up to move the Plastic OLED screen to the rear and which does not relegate it to a useless part of the body but makes it active. In fact, the rolled up screen ends up behind the phone and allows you to see notifications, calls and more. At the moment, in this model, the rear touch screen is not enabled via software but it is not excluded that it can then allow deep interaction, perhaps with Motorola’s advanced AOD.

The Moto Actions are also beautiful, allowing you to open only a part of the screen to answer a call and reveal the ear capsule or activate the selfie cam. In short, everything seems to be already in an advanced stage of development and although the body and hardware are not yet final, this Rollable could see the light in the coming months, perhaps at MWC 2024 we could attend its official presentation and sale.