Here comes the beta 2 of iOS 16.1 and beyond. The battery percentage is finally fixed

Over the course of yesterday evening, Apple released a new batch of betas for many of its operating systems. In particular we talk about the beta 2 of iOS 16.1the beta 3 of iPadOS 16.1 (for both build number 20B5050f), and the watchOS 9.1 beta 2 (build number 20S5049d) and tvOS 16.1 (build number 20K5046d). Recall that iPadOS 16.1 will be the first official version of iPadOS 16 to be released to the public, given the problems encountered with Stage Manager during the summer tests, while the other operating systems will introduce corrections and improvements compared to the versions .0 available today. As for iOS 16.1, we point out that this will be the update that will give way to the possibility of taking advantage of the new one at 100% Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max (our preview here), thanks to the introduction of the Live Activities API, so this is a very important update for all owners of the latest top of the range from Apple. But the news of the update does not end there.

PERCENTAGE: THE THIRD TIME IS THE GOOD ONE

The return of the battery percentage on the iPhone now seems to have become a real saga, with updates and twists that follow one another from beta to beta. The release of iOS 16.1 beta 2 also adds a new gusset; we hope this time is the definitive one. Yes, because, after seeing Apple backtracking on the supported models, with the latest beta it seems to have also found the square regarding the design of the indicator, previously at the center of several controversies due to its lack of clarity. For those who do not remember, the problem is that the icon always remains full even with low charge percentages, and then decreases only around 20%.