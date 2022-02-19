MobileAndroidTech News

Here are the best multiplayer PvP games for Android mobiles in 2022

By: Brian Adam

The world of video games never sleeps, and as you well know, PvP or multiplayer games represent a good part of the business in general, either on consoles, computers or mobiles.

For this reason, today we will be talking to you about those titles that we consider to be the best PvP or multiplayer for Android mobiles, so join us and learn a little more about them.

Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics is a game developed by the League of Legends studio

Teamfight Tactics is a Riot Games video game that should be included in this list, mainly because of how much fun it is from the beginning, In addition to how intuitive it is and that you don’t have to be an expert in this type of title to be able to understand its gameplay commands.

Regarding its theme, We are talking about a strategy game in the style of League of Legends, that in fact, its creator studio was also involved in the development of this video game. In this order of ideas, you will have to build your team with the champions that you like the most, play games with up to 8 other players, use the most powerful combos and create new strategies.

Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League Sideswipe is from the same creators as Rocket League

This is a video game originated by the Rocket League developers themselves, it has the same functionality and objectives as the game for consoles and computers: score as many goals as possible to the opponent using fast cars. Of course, as its name indicates, the ball hits in this game will be lateral in 2D view, however the fun remains the same.

clash royale

Clash Royale has been one of the best multiplayer mobile games for years

Clash Royale has become a classic of what PvP games are, and despite the fact that it already has a fairly marked history, the title still has millions of active players and the battles seem to be better than ever.

In case you don’t know, Clash Royale is a deck-building game in which you will have to destroy the enemy towers, before they finish with yours. Matches are generally fast-paced and frantic attacks everywhere, all while coming up with the best possible strategy to make the most of your elixir.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the best mobile shooters

Within the category of shooting video games, Call of Duty Mobile is one of the most prominent references on Google Play, currently counting with more than 100 million downloads since its launch at the end of 2019.

Immersed in this Activision game, there are basically two main game modes: multiplayer games on small maps of 5 users per team, and battle royale with 100 participants on a much larger map. It usually has constant updates, in addition to having extensive customization options for your characters.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends Wild Rift has met with the approval of the public since its launch

Last but not least we have League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile version of the famous battle arena game for PC. In this 5v5 MOBA you will have to meet all the classic LoL objectives, in addition to gaining experience with each of the game’s champions and maintain a balance with your team, everything is to win the games.

Previous articleSo you can create your own Wordle and challenge your friends
Brian Adam
