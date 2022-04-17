Here are the best ASMR apps to get a deep sleep

The videos and content of ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) in recent years, have had an exponential and gigantic growth, helping millions of people to be able to relax and sleep through those tickling sensations on the scalp and on the skin.

There are many applications and services that have been mounted on this ASMR ship to ensure that people can rest in the best way. For this reason, today we will show you some of the best apps of this genre that will help you to have a deep sleep.

ASMR tingles

This is without a doubt one of the best known apps in the world of ASMR, and that is that Tingles has hundreds of relaxing sounds and content from different artists renowned in the genre. In this app you are allowed to listen to the videos with the mobile screen locked, create playlists, use the sleep timer to keep track of your sleep pattern, among many other things.

The platform does not have advertising, which is something that is really appreciated in those moments of relaxation where you don’t want a noisy ad to come out. You can download it totally free from the Play Store.

Sleep Orbit

Specialized in relaxing sounds to fall asleep, Sleep Orbit is an app that seeks to offer its users the greatest sensation of peace and tranquility to rest as much as possible. The binaural audio of ASMR that it proposes is quite decent, which is the one that goes from one earpiece to the other, thus producing a more comfortable and real atmosphere.

It has up to 17 different sound categories, in addition to positive affirmations or auditory content dedicated a little more to the areas of yoga or meditation, for example. Sleep Orbit has more than a million downloads in the Play Store, where by the way is totally free, so it’s a pretty good option that you can try.

ASMR Slicing

Without fear of being wrong, ASMR Slicing is one of the most downloaded ASMR applications on Google Play, where it currently has more than 50 million downloads. This is one of those games with satisfying graphics and sounds. that seeks to give users pleasure by slicing objects.

Taking into account that while people are cutting the great variety of objects found in the game, the senses will relax little by little and will help to generate sleep quickly, so it is perfect to use before bed.

calm sleep

Another good option is Calm Sleep, a free application that features professionally recorded bedtime stories and sounds, which are divided into several sections. In general, and like the other applications, this one seeks to offer you help so that you tune in to audio/audiovisual content that will help you both to have a good night’s sleep, and to relax through meditations and anti-anxiety sessions.