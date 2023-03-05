Here are 5 applications that you can take advantage of when you do not have an Internet connection

We know, being without internet today can be really stressful and above all boring, that’s the reality. However, fortunately there are also various applications that you can download to your mobile and so make the most of that time when you will not have a connection.

So, in this context of apps that offer you their services without the need for Internet access, today we come with an article where we will be talking about 5 very interesting applications that will surely be very helpful for those moments without Internet.

Google Podcasts

Are you a frequent consumer of podcasts? Well, if your answer is yes, you can download the well-known option Google Podcasts to listen to your favorite content from there in those times where you are traveling, away from home or simply without connection.

You can even activate the function of automatic download inside the app so that it saves the new episodes of your favorite podcastnot to mention that it also deletes the content already listened to if you wish.

google maps

If you know that you will be incommunicado or you simply want to have a map on your mobile that you can use offline, Google Maps is the perfect option. And it is that in case you did not know, from this Google app It is possible to download a specific region so that you can navigate in it when you do not have a connectionsomething that turns out to be quite useful and profitable, since the distance range that Google Maps allows for downloaded maps is 120 thousand square kilometers.

aqueducts

It was impossible for us not to mention in this post a game that will help you pass that time in which you will not have internet, and although there are many offline game options that you can download for your mobile, our recommendation is Acueductos, a fun game where you will have to make the water go from the deposits to the cities through aqueducts.

Pocket

This is an app that we have talked about before here, and in case you still don’t know it, Pocket is an application that already has more than 10 million downloads on Google Play and that basically It is used to save articles from your favorite websites so that you can read them whenever you want.regardless of whether you have Internet or not.

In fact, Pocket turns out to be a quite complete reading site, since offers various tools such as text-to-speech integration, dark modevolume button scroll and a few other things that make reading easier.

Amazon Kindle

Do you want to take advantage of that time without an Internet connection to continue reading your favorite book? Well, for this there is Amazon Kindle, a platform that you can install on your mobile and that you can use it to read any book when you don’t have a connection, obviously downloading them previously.

You can even use the Kindle functions to be able to highlight any line of the book in question, also the one of integrated dictionary to learn new words, among some others.