Here are 3 of the best applications with artificial intelligence to remodel and decorate your home

Published on

By Brian Adam
In the digital age we live in, Artificial intelligence has become an extremely useful tool to improve our lives and make tasks easier. You only need to see the case of ChatGPT, Dall-E 2 or Stable Diffusion, for example.

For this reason, today we want to present you 3 of the best applications with artificial intelligence to help you design your home and make it more beautiful and cozy.

RoomGPT

RoomGPT

RoomGPT is a tool designed to help users create detailed and engaging descriptions of their dream home or room. So, you simply enter basic room information such as size, amenities, and location, and RoomGPT will take care of the rest. Yes indeed, Please note that RoomGPT has a limit of 3 user-generated images per day.

The steps to use this tool correctly are the following:

– Enter the official RoomGPT website.
– In section Choose your room theme, choose the type of decoration with which you want to see your room. You can choose between modern, vintage, professional, minimalist, tropical, etc.
– Now in the tab Choose your room typechoose the type of room you are wanting to decorate, whether it is a living room, your bedroom, an office or a game room, for example.
– Now press the lower blue button that indicates Upload an Imagein order to upload an image of your room so that the platform can do its job.
– Wait a bit and voila, you should already be able to see the room decorated and remodeled.

indoor AI

indoor AI

The application that takes second place in this top 3 is Interior AI, a technology that allows users to visualize how would an interior space look like before making any changes.

And it is thanks to artificial intelligence and virtual reality that this app can create accurate three-dimensional models of any space, thus allowing users to experiment with different interior designs in real time. Also keep in mind that you will only be able to produce 5 decorations for free. To use it, you just have to follow the steps that you will see below:

– Enter the Interior AI website and proceed to register your email.
– Now go to your email, enter the email that should have arrived and click on the link that is there.
– Once inside, press your current inside to upload the photo of the room you want to remodel and decorate. Here make sure that the photo shows the room in its entirety, at a 90° angle looking towards the background, either towards a wall or a window for example.
– Now configure the different data that you will see on the screen of the decoration you want and what you expect from the room. When you have done this, click on render new idea.
– That would be all. If you want to download the image of any of the decorations you see on the screen, you can put the cursor over the image and click on Download.

Homestyler

Homestyler

Homestyler is another interior design app that uses artificial intelligence to help you remodel and decorate your home. The application it is very easy to use and has a wide range of features to help you visualize your design ideas.

The application as such allows you to take a photo of a room and then superimpose different virtual furniture and accessories on the image. This way, you can see how the room will look like once you are done decorating it, kind of like the previous apps but with its own style. You can download this app for free, available for both Android and iOS phones.

