Here are 3 free applications to try haircuts and colors from your mobile

Today, thanks to technology, we can make use of tools that allow us to experiment with different looks. without having to commit to a permanent change in our hair.

That said, with the applications that we will show you below you will be able to see how a particular haircut would look on you or if a color tone suits you before making the final decision, so pay attention to the following lines.

YouCam Makeup

We start this top 3 with YouCam Makeup, a very interesting application that surely you must have seen sometime in the App Store or in Google Play. It has more than 100 million downloads in the latter and is based on augmented reality to take photos of you in 360 degrees and thus take advantage of its haircut and color test function.

In fact, YouCam Makeup allows you to try different hair styles and colors in real time through your mobile camera. You can adjust the hair color tone and also add virtual hair extensions to see how you would look with longer hair. It is totally free and you can find it in the App Store and Google Play.

Change Hair Color – change

As its name indicates, we are now talking about an app that has been created and developed so that you can change the hairstyle of your photos and thus see what look would suit you best, as well as add different colors to your hair to see how it would look on you and in that way to know if it is the style you are looking for. It is quite easy to use, it has several million downloads and you can get it for free from the App Store and Google Play.

MakeupPlus

Last but not least, we bring the well-known MakeupPlus app to this top. Just like YouCam Makeup, MakeupPlus is an app that not only lets you try different hairstyles and hair colors, but also It is also designed to add makeup and try different types of looks.

Your last update It is from February of this year and it already has more than 50 million downloads on Google Play. Do you like the sound of this option? Well, download it for free from the App Store or Google Play itself without any problem.