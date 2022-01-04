Here, Apple! This is the new improved remote control from Samsung

Apple

Samsung has unveiled a new remote control with cool features at CES 2022. The so-called Eco Remote is capable of converting radio waves from power routers to charge. Should Apple take note of what Samsung has done? It would not be bad to have these types of features of the Eco Remote on the Siri Remote for Apple TV Not only is it capable of using exterior and interior light to charge itself, but radio waves from routers also help keep Samsung’s new controller (via The Verge). The control displays a white color model that is intended to better complement the newer televisions. Since the appearance of QLED in 2017, Samsung remote controls are very minimalist and efficient. All TV functions can be operated with fewer buttons. A new era that aims to offer sustainability comes with this control It no longer uses AAA batteries or uses its USB-C port to receive a charge. Apple has a lot to improve on Samsung’s control It does not have much that Apple introduced the Siri Remote for the second generation of Apple TV 4K. The change was very positive but it really lacks features that can be useful. For example, it does not have any chip like the U1. This could help locate the control if it gets lost on the couch or hidden in a living room.

Also, not having buttons dedicated to services is something that other competing manufacturers are already taking notice. Of course, seeing this on an Apple remote will be very difficult. This is the essence of Apple, not getting carried away by what all other competitors do.

The same and can work by hardware, but Apple must have a specific button on its control to go faster to any streaming service. Siri can also be used but there are many users who still do not live with Apple’s virtual assistant.

What do you think of this new control? Can Apple take note of what Samsung has already done? Tell us your opinions in the comment box.