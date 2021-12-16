Hercules DJCONTROL MIX: become a DJ with your mobile

Marshmello, David Guetta, Alan Walker, Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers are, according to various listings, the most popular DJs of 2021, Will any of them have a Hercules DJCONTROL MIX? And yes, the question may sound strange, but no more than in its days, in those of analog mixing consoles, the first DJs who started using the computer were looked at, replacing turntables or CD players to DJing, as the source of the music they worked with.

At the height of the PC era, suddenly computers began to star in the sessions of the DJs, and thanks to this evolution we were able to experience a great qualitative leap in the quality of mixes of all kinds. And it is that the combination of the storage capacity of the computers, the accessible options thanks to their access, and of course the functions of the mixing consoles, gave rise to a universe of possibilities that, today, are used by the vast majority of professionals in the sector.

With the years, smartphones have been “stealing” functions and prominence from the PC, and in response to this change Hercules has taken a singularly interesting leap, with his Hercules DJCONTROL MIX, a digital mixing console specially designed for smartphones And that, due to its size, it can be carried in any backpack, so we can carry it whenever we want, and we are talking about a device of only 34 x 10 x 4.9 centimeters and 0.5 kg of weight .

The Hercules DJCONTROL MIX is compatible with Android 8.1 or higher and iOS 11.2 or higher, and with the included software and mixer controls you can mix, apply effects, access locally stored music and also certain streaming services (currently SoundCoud and Tidal). As you can see in the image, these are the device controls:

Crossfader

Master volume wheel

Headphone volume knob

1 bass / filter equalizer wheel per deck

1 volume wheel per deck

2 jog wheels with touch detection (for scratching)

4 pads × 4 modes (Hot Cue, Loop, FX, Sampler)

And now, in a limited supply of PcComponentes, you can get the Hercules DJCONTROL MIX with a discount of 11%. An excellent gift that you still have time to receive to surprise someone this holiday season. If you arrive in time to take advantage of this offer, the table can be yours for only 98.99 euros and it is, without a doubt, a gift with which you will surprise and delight whoever receives it.

